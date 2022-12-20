0 0

Read Time: 25 Second

General Hospital Star Sonya Eddy Dead at 55

Sad news for the world of soaps today. Sonya Eddy, who played Nurse Epiphany Johnson on the ABC soap General Hospital, has died. She was 55 years old.

Her friend, Oscar winning actress Octavia Spencer, confirmed the death via Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Octavia Spencer (@octaviaspencer)

No cause of death was available as of press time. TVGrapevine sends love and condolences to her loved ones during this time.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com