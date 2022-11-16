0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 49 Second

The Masked Singer Recap for 11/16/2022

Two new singers compete with the Bride on Fox’s The Masked Singer!

Bride

Song: White Wedding by Billy Idol

It is a fantastic performance with a lot of rock and roll moments. The audience loves it and so do the judges, who are just dying to know who he is…..they know he sounds familiar but can’t quite place him.

Home Guesses: Adam Lambert, RuPaul

Clue from Jon Lovitz: They have a movie career and like to show off their chest, like Jenny McCarthy, minus the movie career.

Guesses: Flea, Matthew McConaughey, David Arquette

Snowstorm

Song: Thank You, Next by Ariana Grande

She is cold blooded, worked since she was eighteen and had her ups and downs.

The performance is amazing and she absolutely nailed that song. WOW.

Home Guesses: No. IDEA.

Clue from Jon Lovitz: She shared the stage with A-listers like Rob Lowe and non A-listers like Dr. Ken, whose parents paid for med school to have him guess Tori Spelling was a unicorn.

Guesses: Heather Graham, Kathryn Hahn, Eliza Schlessinger, Aubrey Plaza, Whitney Cummings.

Avocado

Song: Hit The Road Jack by Ray Charles

He was working in construction before becoming famous. His performance is funny and quite….interesting to say the least

Home Guesses: Joey Gorga, Tim Allen

Clue from Jon Lovitz: He is into home renovation, but not handsome like the Property Brothers….and has a face you want to listen to.

Guesses: Joe Rogan, Marc Maron, Tim Allen

The first one eliminated tonight is…..THE BRIDE!!!

Final guesses: Matthew McConaughey, Vin Diesel, Flea, Sammy Hagar

THE BRIDE IS WWE STAR CHRIS JERICHO !!!

Drew Carey is in the house to emcee the Battle Royale. The remaining contestants sing You’re So Vain by Carly Simon. Again, it is quite interesting. The best part is the Robin Thicke montage.

Avocado is the next one eliminated. Final guesses include Tim Allen, Marc Maron, Dax Shepard and Joe Rogan.

THE AVOCADO IS ADAM CAROLLA!!

More next week, stay tuned!

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com