The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/16/2022

November 16, 2022 Sammi Turano Recaps 0

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/16/2022
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: (l-r) Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, Jen Shah, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/Bravo)
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 58 Second

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/16/2022

  • ‘I am always hungry.’ Same, Lisa, same. As an aside, thanks to you, a big-ass cup of Diet Coke is my new main accessory.

 

  • Jack is wise beyond his years in terms of his religious beliefs and thinking each person has their own way of doing and believing in things.

 

  • It is kind of odd Heather still wants Whitney in her choir, especially since she escorted her out of her house. No wonder Whitney doesn’t want to be a part of it!

 

  • Are these husbands trying to be the new Jersey husbands? Also, can we have a Ultimate Husbands Trip with Coach, Seth, Maurico, Ken, Frankie, Joey…etc?

 

  • It is interestingto see the husbands say grace before eating. Very nice to see though.

 

  • I love how they don’t care about the drama with the wives, they just want to eat, chat and drink. Maybe I should be an honorary female house husband?

 

  • The guys are discussing issues like grown ups! Ladies, see what happens when you calmly talk things out? You hug it out and move on!

 

  • I love seeing Meredith and her family together and truly hope they work things out.

 

  • Angie K’s lipstick is  awesome and I need to know what color/brand it is immediately.

 

  • Jen defending herself is always amazing to hear because she tells it like it is—or is it SHAHMAZING?

 

  • This choir storyline is the stupidest one in any franchise and that includes Panty Gate, Lucy Lucy Apple Juicy and the fiasco with Joey Gorga’s hair paint. I said what I said.
See also  The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 10/9/2022

 

  • Heather and Lisa fighting in sync with the choir practicing is unintentionally hilarious.

 

  • Do you like me? Are we in fifth grade now?

 

  • Fighting in the middle of this choir thing Heather wanted to do do badly is so……something, I have no words for this craziness.

 

  • Meredith has an entire fridge filled with drinks. However, Yolanda’s fridge still wins.

 

  • Pool drinking with Jen is GOALS.

 

  • Who the heck is this Danna person and why is she picking on Jen?

 

  • Is Angie K just sitting there getting sloshed alone? What a mood!

 

  • More next week, stay tuned!

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
%
Sad
Sad
%
Excited
Excited
%
Sleepy
Sleepy
%
Angry
Angry
%
Surprise
Surprise
%
About Sammi Turano 4523 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)