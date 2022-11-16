Read Time:1 Minute, 58 Second
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/16/2022
- ‘I am always hungry.’ Same, Lisa, same. As an aside, thanks to you, a big-ass cup of Diet Coke is my new main accessory.
- Jack is wise beyond his years in terms of his religious beliefs and thinking each person has their own way of doing and believing in things.
- It is kind of odd Heather still wants Whitney in her choir, especially since she escorted her out of her house. No wonder Whitney doesn’t want to be a part of it!
- Are these husbands trying to be the new Jersey husbands? Also, can we have a Ultimate Husbands Trip with Coach, Seth, Maurico, Ken, Frankie, Joey…etc?
- It is interestingto see the husbands say grace before eating. Very nice to see though.
- I love how they don’t care about the drama with the wives, they just want to eat, chat and drink. Maybe I should be an honorary female house husband?
- The guys are discussing issues like grown ups! Ladies, see what happens when you calmly talk things out? You hug it out and move on!
- I love seeing Meredith and her family together and truly hope they work things out.
- Angie K’s lipstick is awesome and I need to know what color/brand it is immediately.
- Jen defending herself is always amazing to hear because she tells it like it is—or is it SHAHMAZING?
- This choir storyline is the stupidest one in any franchise and that includes Panty Gate, Lucy Lucy Apple Juicy and the fiasco with Joey Gorga’s hair paint. I said what I said.
- Heather and Lisa fighting in sync with the choir practicing is unintentionally hilarious.
- Do you like me? Are we in fifth grade now?
- Fighting in the middle of this choir thing Heather wanted to do do badly is so……something, I have no words for this craziness.
- Meredith has an entire fridge filled with drinks. However, Yolanda’s fridge still wins.
- Pool drinking with Jen is GOALS.
- Who the heck is this Danna person and why is she picking on Jen?
- Is Angie K just sitting there getting sloshed alone? What a mood!
- More next week, stay tuned!