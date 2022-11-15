0 0

Mr. Piffles Gets A Birthday Surprise from Donny Osmond

On Monday, November 14th, America’s favorite reptile, Piff the Magic Dragon, threw a birthday extravaganza for his ‘sidekick’ and rescue dog, Mr Piffles, who turned 15 years old, to raise money for the Nevada SPCA. The evening featured a special appearance by Donny Osmond who serenaded Mr Piffles with the song PUPPY LOVE during Piff’s show at the Flamingo Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The Nevada SPCA honored Mr Piffles with a special cake and there were video birthday wishes from many of Mr Piffles’ celebrity friends including Michael Carbonaro, Carrot Top, Terry Crews, Terry Fator, Penn Jillette, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Rita Rudner and Henry Winkler.

The evening also marked the 7th Year Anniversary of Piff the Magic Dragon headlining at the Flamingo where his Las Vegas residency has just been extended until 2024.

Piff is proud to say, “I now hold the record for longest run of any magic-performing dragon with a conjuring Chihuahua in Las Vegas.”

Photo Credit – Christopher DeVargas

