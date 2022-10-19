Read Time:1 Minute, 30 Second
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/19/2022
- I like how Heather is screaming at Whitney over Blow Job Gate and Whitney is just sitting there pouting and drinking her wine.
- RIP, Arizona Steaks….we hardly knew thee.
- Poor Whitney breaking down after all this is breaking my heart.
- Whoa, Heather is going OFF on everyone over….what exactly? AND she thinks it is the end all, be all for her relationship with Whitney? REALLY?
- Jen’s makeup artist is named Crystal Pussy who is also going to teach them twerk….I am with Whitney and Lisa and would have gone to sleep. Twerking is so not for me.
- Heather’s PJs look comfy AF.
- I know Whitney wants to know about and come to terms with her past, but I am not sure that it’s a good idea for her to go so in depth to get answers. I just want her to be okay.
- This scene with Whitney and her siblings is breaking my heart. I am crying so hard….
- Jen being a criminal aside, she is the epitome of being the GOAT when it comes to Housewives.
- Jen is going on trial, she isn’t dying, sheesh!
- Meredith talking about her dad is so sweet, but also so sad.
- Whitney calling Heather out is something so many people can relate to….myself included.
- I hope this episode is the end of Blow Job Gate…..I never want to hear about courtside seats or blow jobs or blow jobs for court side seats again.
- Hearing all this stuff regarding Jen and her trial is actually quite interesting. I went to school for pre-law and remember a lot of what Meredith is talking about, but it is still interesting.
- More next week, stay tuned.