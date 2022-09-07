America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/7/2022

September 7, 2022 Sammi Turano Recaps 0

America's Got Talent Recap for 9/7/2022
AMERICA’S GOT TALENT -- “Semi Finals 2 Results” Episode 1718 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kristy Sellars, Terry Crews -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 0 Second

America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/7/2022

Tonight is the last America’s Got Talent results show before the finale. Two acts will move on and then America will vote for the eleventh act to join the already chosen acts.

 

Aubrey Burchell, Kristen Cruz and Travis Japan are on the stage first. Kristen moves on, the other two are eliminated.

 

Blade 2 Blade, Shu Takada and Kristy Sellars are next to find out their fate. Kristy moves on, the other two are eliminated.

 

Max Ostler and Urban Crew are up next. Urban Crew moves on, Max goes home.

 

Mayyas, Mervant Vera and Jordan Conley are next on stage. Mayyas and Mervant move on, Jordan goes home.

 

Top three! Kristy, Mayyas and Mervant.

 

Top two! Kristy and Mayyas.

 

Simon introduces a performance from a musical called & Juliet. It is an interesting performance and am curious to see more.

 

Wildcard time! America will vote on which one of these acts will move to the finals.

 

Simon–Players Choir

Sofia–Celia Munoz

Heidi–Lily Meola

Howie– Don McMillan

 

America has voted and Celia is in the finals!

 

Finale next week, stay tuned!

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
About Sammi Turano 4341 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)