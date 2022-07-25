July 25, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

ICYMI: Backstage Creations at the ESPYs

Sammi Turano July 25, 2022
0 0
5 min read
ICYMI: Backstage Creations at the ESPYs

Jenna Johnson seen at The Backstage Creations Lounge at the 2022 ESPY Awards at The Hollywood Roosevelt on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Invision for Backstage Creations/AP Images)
0 0
Read Time:5 Minute, 6 Second

ICYMI: Backstage Creations at the ESPYs

Last week, Backstage Creations provided gift bags at the 2022 ESPYs. Check out the details below.

Suite items include:

  • MuseMeet Muse 2, the brain sensing headband and your very own personal meditation assistant- Powered by research-grade EEG technology, Muse’s real-time biofeedback technology teaches you how to tune into your brain and body so you can know when you’re in the zone and unlock your brain’s performance. www.choosemuse.com
  • Dr. Tyler Hales Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Hales specializes in veneers and sleep dentistry at Hales Parker Dentistry and is recognized as the Celebrity Dentist since working on several Bravo TV starlets. www.halesparker.com/meet-dr-hales

Gift bag items include:

About The 2022 ESPYS

The 2022 ESPYS Presented by Capital One will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry. Curry will be joined by top celebrities from sports and entertainment to commemorate the past year in sports by recognizing major sports achievements, reliving unforgettable moments, and saluting the leading performers and performances. The ESPYS will be broadcast live on ABC Wednesday, July 20, at 8 p.m. ET/PT from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ESPYS help to raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS back in 1993. ESPN has helped raise more than $165 million for the V Foundation over the past 29 years. The ESPYS are co-produced by ESPN and Full Day Productions and Executive Produced by Peyton Manning and Omaha Productions. Follow The 2022 ESPYS on Twitter @ESPYS.

https://www.espn.com/espys/

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research:

The V Foundation and ESPN established the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research fund in Stuart Scott’s memory seven years ago, helping to carry on his passionate support for cancer research. Since then, the fund has rewarded more than $15 million dollars to support minority scientists and to better understand the cancer disparities experienced by patients from minority ethnic or racial populations. To learn more, go to www.v.org/stuartscott

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded more than $290 million in cancer research grants nationwide. 100% of cash donations benefit cancer research. The Foundation awards game-changing grants through a competitive process strictly supervised by a Scientific Advisory Committee.

About Backstage Creations:

BACKSTAGE CREATIONS was created in 2000 by Karen Wood, formerly a talent coordinator on over 50 award shows, to give major corporations as well as up-and-coming designers the exclusive opportunity to personally introduce their products and services to celebrities. BACKSTAGE CREATIONS originated the gifting Retreat concept and has produced Celebrity Retreats at various industry honors including the Emmy® Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards®, Teen Choice Awards, MTV Awards, Tony Awards, BET Awards and Billboard Music Awards. BACKSTAGE CREATIONS features an emphasis on charitable donations at each of our Retreats giving our celebrity attendees the opportunity to both give and receive through unique partnerships at our events. Backstage Creations Retreats and gift bags have been featured on Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood, Extra, E! and our clients appear in OK Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, People.com, US Weekly, In Touch, Town & Country and many other print and online publications. www.backstagecreations.com

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Bentonville Film Festival Awards News
0 0
3 min read

Bentonville Film Festival Awards News

June 25, 2022 Sammi Turano
Backstage Creations Reveals MTV Movie & TV Awards Swag
0 0
3 min read

Backstage Creations Reveals MTV Movie & TV Awards Swag

June 2, 2022 Sammi Turano
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: ElleVet Project Tour

May 28, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

ICYMI: Backstage Creations at the ESPYs
0 0
5 min read

ICYMI: Backstage Creations at the ESPYs

July 25, 2022 Sammi Turano
People Magazine Investigates Recap for American Nightmare
0 0
4 min read

People Magazine Investigates Recap for American Nightmare

July 25, 2022 Sammi Turano
Goodfellas Star Paul Sorvino Dead at 83
0 0
2 min read

Goodfellas Star Paul Sorvino Dead at 83

July 25, 2022 Sammi Turano
Fox Releases Lego Masters Sneak Peek at Comic Con
0 0
1 min read

Fox Releases Lego Masters Sneak Peek at Comic Con

July 25, 2022 Sammi Turano