Sammi’s Favorite Things: Dear Drew

I love fashion. I especially love to were comfortable clothes, particularly when I am hanging out at home or having a casual day with my friends. I recently discovered Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore and it is love at first wear!

Drew’s line, which can be found on shopjeweltoned.com, is not only versatile, but incredibly comfortable. My favorite is the wrap and matching pants, which are soft and perfect to wear just about anywhere. I love to wear my set (in charcoal) on casual Friday, running errands and on movie dates. Each piece is sold separately, so you can get exactly what you need, size wise.

Although it is a bit pricey, each piece helps women not feel and look amazing. It also helps them to bring out that inner diva. Ladies, what can be better?

The line also has several gorgeous lingerie pieces, which are prefect for a night in with that special someone.

Everything can be found on www.shopjeweltoned.com. Best sure to let us know what you think!