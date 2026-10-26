The Mob Premiere Recap for 10/26/2026

The Mob on Hulu opens with the celebrities arriving in Chianti, Italy. They all meet and are greeted by Parker Posey, who says they will do jobs to line their pockets with money.

Two cars contain evidence that the feds are after…..so they need to be blown up. Everyone is divided into teams to make it happen.

Joey Gorga and Harry Jowsey are the team captains.

There are six envelopes with $3,000 each inside, which will be discovered in various cars. Each car also has clues which will open the locks and lead them to which cars the feds are after.

Whichever team finishes first will get an advantage later.

There is a mad dash to the cars as the celebrities collect clues.

William Belli of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame is in the trunk of one car.

Everyone is trying to open locks and it is surprising how many don’t know how to use combination locks….did they not have them in school?

Team Joey finishes first and their car is blown up.

Back at the house, they are once again greeted by Parker. The teams found five envelopes, totaling $15,000.

Joey was the ‘capo’ of the winning team, so he is now The Don. He will decide who gets a cut of the take….will he give it to some of his fellow teammates, or will he keep it for himself?

He will also decide who to wack.

The final Don in the game will decide if they keep or share the money.

Everyone kisses the ring and Joey now must make some big decisions. Dressed as a Don to a T, he now must talk to his fellow family members as he decides who gets money and who gets wacked.

One by one, Joey meets with his ‘family members.’ They each tell him why they should stay and who they think is the weak link.

Demi Engemann and Harry seem to be against each other, thinking that the other didn’t work hard enough in the challenge.

As Joey does his questioning, everyone wonders what Joey will decide to do.

Bruno Tonioli compares this to chasing chickens and feels out of his comfort zone, since, of course, he was always a judge on DWTS and not a competitor.

Demi is given an envelope of money. She pretends to cry and makes him hold onto it for safekeeping…and to keep the whole thing a secret.

William and Debi Mazar also get envelopes.

Chelsea Lazkani also gets an envelope.

Joey decides to keep the last envelope for himself.

Now it is time for someone to get wacked. Everyone enters the family room….except for Bella Palk and Harry.

Bruno accuses Demi of working with Joey behind their backs. She says she did make a plan with him that is a secret….for now.

Joey comes into the room….followed by Harry, which means Bella Palk has been WACKED! He explains that she was the weakest link on his team.

Joey’s goal is to stay in power as long as possible and work on bringing the teams together.

The second hour opens with Demi being questioned about what she and Joey talked about….and they both decide to keep quiet….which leads to the rest of their ‘family’ questioning their integrity.

Parker comes back to tell them that tomorrow they can choose to keep Joey as the Don or pick someone else for the role.

Joey tells them all to kiss the ring and go.

Harry and Chelsea form an alliance. She tells him Joey gave her money and thinks Demi got some too.

Demi forms an alliance with Bruno and says they have to work hard and prove they aren’t the weak links. They decide to rob a bank.

Challenge time! They must make and bottle new wine. Bruno says he doesn’t do windows, but he does wine. Joey is the Don and won’t have to do the job. However, he will assign the roles…..and of course, there is money on the line.

While everyone gets to work, Joey gets to drink wine and decide his next course of action.

Harry and Shane Parton are runners and gather grapes.

Debi, Demi and Maria Gorgas are the grape stompers.

Bruno, Aida Turturro and William are the juicers.

Chelsea and Romeo Miller are bottling the wine.

There needs to be 60 bottles total, divided into red and white wines.

Everyone who finishes their part of the task can help with others.

There is a toenail in the wine….and I am drinking wine while watching this and hope no one’s toenails were in it while it was being made.

Two of the four crates are filled, so they only get four envelopes totaling $12,000.

Now everyone must tell Joey what happened. They each give their side of the story, sharing who they think did well and who they think failed.

Harry and Maria decide to form an alliance of their own and debate on who they think should get envelopes. They also wonder if they can actually trust Joey.

Chelsea joins Bruno and Demi in hopes of joining their alliance.

Joey continues to make his rounds, talking to everyone again. Harry says Demi is trying to become the Don and talking smack about Joey. He promises to have Joey’s back and gets an envelope.

However, at this point, Joey isn’t sure what to believe and trusts no one….except himself and his mother…..so not Melissa or the kids? Or Teresa?

Joey tells Harry he will be giving Demi and envelope, which causes Harry to be like WTF? He is not happy with this since he wants Demi gone.

Demi is then questioned and gets an envelope…..since Joey wants to keep her happy while still keeping an eye on her.

Harry tells Maria and Shane he and Demi both got envelopes. Maria is not happy and plans on taking Joey down.

The rest of the envelopes go to the house.

Chelsea squeals about the Bruno and Demi alliance.

Parker tells Joey there is a chance he can be voted out as Don. Everyone puts their votes in on whether he should stay or go.

Joey has to decide who to whack, with Demi, Aida and Bruno as his top choices.

One by one, everyone goes into the family room….and next week we will find out who got whacked!!!

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts