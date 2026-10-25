RJ Decker Recap for Blame It on the Rain

RJ Decker on ABC opens with RJ and Trudy on a date while The Tide is High plays in the background….the original version by Blondie, not the Atomic Kitten one that became famous thanks to The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Before the two can do anything more than share a drink and a few anecdotes, Trudy gets called away on a case.

Meanwhile, a bridezilla throws a tantrum because….there isn’t a hurricane? Apparently, influencer bridezilla promised her followers a hurricane wedding. As you do when you’re an influencer about to get married.

The poor groom is like ‘wtf?’ as his soon to be wife goes to find Ava, because this is all her fault!!! His groomsmen are singing a hurricane song and he tells them to STFU so he can find Ava before his bride does.

As an aside, the bride reminds me of Mira in the There’s Something About Mira episode of Psych.

The groom tries calling Ava and finds a dead body…..I bet one million dollars in Monopoly money that the victim is a wedding planner named Ava.

Emilia meets with a friend, who offers her a job helping a client named Gabriel Romero, who has been accused of a crime he didn’t commit.

RJ is talking to a friend of Ava’s named Sloane…..who will stop at nothing to solve her friend’s murder. She tells him to talk to Heather, Ava’s old roommate with whom she had a falling out. Yes, Ava is the victim! It seems like she is a college student? I am so confused as to why Bridezilla Influencer is mad her, but we will find out soon!

Heather the roommate claims she was working at the time of the murder and claims Ava was being nitpicky in order to get Heather to move out.

Bridezilla Influencer is named Blair and is mad at Ava over the hurricane not happening and even said she was going to kill her in a group chat.

Blair talks to Mel and says she hates Ava because the non-hurricane made her look like an idiot. Doesn’t Mel know she is an influencer? Does she not know what that means? An influencer who must have everything perfect! She also says it sucks Ava is dead, but it isn’t her fault! Because she is an influencer who was pouting about not getting her way!

RJ talks to the groom, who says that the map Ava was reading was wrong and he didn’t want to tell Blair since he wanted to avoid an Influen-tantrum.

Mel and RJ talk and decide they don’t like Blair and won’t be becoming one of her followers anytime soon. He decides to go investigate in Miami with Wish while Mel questions more guests.

Wish cares more about RJ and Trudy because he wants his bestie to be happy. Oh, and he also is excited about the pastries he scored!

RJ questions Cody about the hurricane map, which got him fired. However, he is conned into playing moving man for the party he is having to celebrate the wrong map that made him bank.

Cody had nothing to do with Ava being killed, but he set up bets, collected on it….job be damned! He said he was getting fired anyway, so he may as well have made some extra cash while doing it. He then gives RJ some cake and says a new bet will be if he gets arrested for killing Ava, which he didn’t do.

Emi and her friend Kelly work on Gabriel’s case. He confessed to killing a cop, but Kelly thinks he was forced into doing it. Despite being a bit on the fence, Emi agrees to talk to Gabriel.

Trudy tells RJ to pay attention, so he doesn’t fall while reading about his case. They discuss their case and their date….and are interrupted before they can kiss.

Mel calls to show RJ about Ava’s death, which has blunt force trauma, water in her lungs and debris on her body…making it look like she was killed in a hurricane that never existed…..so was a hurricane simulator used to commit the murder?

Time to question more people! They also check out the simulator, which Mel says is like being in the world’s largest dishwasher.

Blood is found in a locker that was scrubbed clean, but not clean enough. It looks like she was hit with the locker and then trapped in the simulator, where she was killed. Mel puts the place on lockdown.

Gabriel tells Emi and Kelly about his heroin addiction and how he and Officer Warner (the one who was killed) got into it a few times….but he still has no alibi for the night he was killed. He talks about getting sober, his mom beating cancer and how he was more or less gaslit into admitting he did it.

Kelly wants to help prove Gabriel is innocent so he can have one last time with his mom, whose cancer came back.

Mel and RJ look at pictures from Ava’s case….and find the things Heather was accused of stealing in said photos. Hello, stalker theory!

Heather is questioned again and like WTF? She also feels guilty about being dismissive of Ava and terrified that a stranger was in their home.

Emi talks to RJ about Gabriel’s case and wants him to help her find the real killer.

Wish works on fixing the weather strips because there may be a hurricane a’comin’!

Mel wonders how Ava ended up in the shirt she thought Heather stole when she was killed….they think the stalker may have changed her into it and go to look for people who may have defensive wounds. RJ thinks they can narrow it down, thanks to Wish’s hurricane prep.

It is off to the school to talk to Ava’s classmates….and the culprit is someone named Patrick, who was in love with Ava and therefore, stalking her and killing her when she caught him in her locker.

RJ and Trudy finally get their date and kiss.

Mel talks to Emi about the Gabriel case…..and tells her getting involved will be a huge mistake.

Season finale next week, stay tuned!

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts