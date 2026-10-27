Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/27/2026

This is Horror Movie night on Dancing With the Stars 35 on ABC. Tonight, the remaining contestants will perform dances based on their favorite horror movies.

As always, Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough host while Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli judge. Shirley Ballas is a guest judge.

After a fun opening act, we get down to business.

Celebrity: Julia Stiles

Claim to Fame: Nineties teen idol/icon

Pro: Ezra Sosa

Dance: Argentine tango inspired by The Omen

Song: “The Dogs Attack by Jerry Goldsmith, Lionel Newman and National Philharmonic Orchestra

Sammi: She is getting better and better with each dance. The power, the fire, the chemistry….the choreography….all of it was FIRE!

Shirley: There wasn’t much tracing on the floor and the posture and legs need work, but good start.

Bruno: Mistress of seduction….and she gave the femme fatale he wanted.

Carrie Ann: This was a bit more tense than past dances.

Derek: It was a bit timid this week.

Score: 7-7-4-8=26/40

Celebrity: Harry Shum Jr.

Claim to Fame: Grey’s Anatomy/Glee star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Contemporary inspired by Saw

Song: Toxic by 2WEI

Sammi: It was an incredible performance and showed his range as a dancer. I know he is an actor, but it is amazing how he can become a different character with every dance.

Bruno: He could taste the fear and it was like being trapped in a nightmare.

Carrie Ann: BRAVO! This is what they were waiting for.

Derek: It was fantastic.

Shirley: She never saw anything quite like this and it was sincere.

Score: PERFECT SCORE!!!!

Celebrity: Tatyana Ali

Claim to Fame: Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star

Pro: Jan Ravnik

Dance: Paso Doble inspired by Sinners

Song: I Lied to You by Miles Caton

Sammi: Despite being nervous about the performance, you cannot tell because she made it look effortless…..it was her best performance yet!

Carrie Ann: That was her most powerful dance.

Derek: He is buying what she is selling.

Shirley: It was theatrical, but was missing the content she wanted.

Bruno: He felt the beast coming out but offers places to improve.

Score: 8-8-4-8=28/40

Celebrity: Jenna Dewan

Claim to Fame: The Rookie star

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Argentine Tango inspired by Zombie Movies

Song: Uninvited by Damned Anthem and Kendra Dantes

Sammi: That was pure power, fire and full of incredible movement. Every moment had me captivated and proved why she belongs on the show.

Derek: That was one of the best Argentine tangos he has ever seen.

Shirley: She loves the twists and footwork, as well as the pictures drawn throughout the dance.

Bruno: Power, passion, fatal attraction and absolutely brilliant.

Carrie Ann: incredible!

Score: 9-10-9-9=37/40

Celebrity: Connor Wood

Claim to Fame: Comedian/Podcaster

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Contemporary inspired by Annabelle: Creation

Song: You Are My Sunshine by Charles McDonald

Sammi: The storytelling was amazing. The dancing was captivating. The two of them know how to put on a show and look good doing it.

Shirley: It was well done and had choreography was outstanding.

Bruno: It was like watching a movie.

Connor: He is the contemporary king!

Derek: It was perfect!

Score: 10-10-8-9=37/40

Celebrity: Ezra Frech

Claim to Fame: Paralympic star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Jazz inspired by The Invisible Man

Song: Madness by Ruelle

Sammi: Dani is one of the most creative pros in the show’s history. Every single routine she comes up with something new and tonight is no different. I love how she plays up to Ezra’s strengths and even though his leg was bothering him this week, she helped him come up choreography to showcase his talents while making him comfortable.

Bruno: The drama of it all…..and he loved it.

Carrie Ann: Work on the focus a bit more.

Derek: He is so captivating to watch.

Shirley: She enjoyed the storyline and lifts.

Score: 8-9-9-9=35/40

Celebrity: Jackson Olson

Claim to Fame: Savannah Bananas star

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Contemporary inspired by Joker

Song: That’s Life by Frank Sinatra

Sammi: It is quite entertaining in a weird kind of way. He really knows how to sell a performance and bring smiles to the dance floor.

Carrie Ann: It was weird in a good way.

Derek: It was topsy turvy and quirky.

Shirley: It was a challenging, funny routine.

Bruno: The joker is his trump card.

Score: 9-9-8-9=35/40

Celebrity: Tyler Cameron

Claim to Fame: Bachelorette star and host

Pro: Sharna Burgess

Dance: Viennese Waltz inspired by Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Song: Love Song For a Vampire by Annie Lennox

Sammi: I didn’t expect such a slow, moving dance for Horror Movie Night, but here we are. Despite the horror elements, it had such beauty and grace.

Derek: He likes how he glides across the floor, but offers him places to improve.

Shirley: His acting skills were great, but offers places on how to improve on the technique.

Bruno: He is the Prince of Darkness but tells him how to work on his performance.

Carrie Ann: He appreciates him dancing smaller but thinks the acting was weak.

Score: 7-7-5-7=26/40

Celebrity: Amber Glenn

Claim to Fame: Olympic star

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Argentine Tango inspired by Black Swan

Song: Perfection by Clint Mansell

Sammi: The song is perfection, this dance is perfection and this pairing is perfection. I have no notes because it is….you guessed it, perfection.

Shirley: The beautiful movement was graceful and she enjoyed it.

Bruno: Prima Argentina!

Carrie Ann: Another wonderful performance, albeit a bit tight.

Derek: She is exquisite to watch.

Score: 9-9-9-9=36/40

Celebrity: Maura Higgins

Claim to Fame: Reality star

Pro: Mark Ballas

Dance: Contemporary inspired by The Lost Boys

Song: Cry Little Sister (Theme from The Lost Boys)

Sammi: What a way to end the night. She has such charisma on the dance floor and such natural dance ability. Lovely.

Bruno: She made a horror movie look beautiful.

Carrie Ann: It was alluring, but she forgot everything else.

Derek: She is a phenomenal performer.

Shirley: It was powerful, but she wants to see better pivots.

Score: 9-8-7-8=32/40

Results!!!! Connor and Rylee, Amber and Pasha, Harry and Jenna, Jenna and Val, Ezra and Daniella, Maura and Mark and Julia and Ezra are all safe.

Tyler and Sharna, Tatyana and Jan and Jackson and Emma are all in the bottom three, with the final safe couple being Tatyana and Jan!

Tyler and Sharna and Jackson and Emma are eliminated,

Disney night next week, stay tuned!

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts