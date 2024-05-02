Posted by

CBS Renews SWAT

CBS announced today that it has renewed the hit drama series S.W.A.T. for the 2024-2025 season. The series will return for its eighth year on the Network. S.W.A.T. is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Studios.

“Here at CBS, we always ‘stay liquid’ and love a good dramatic twist, especially when it leads to an eighth season of S.W.A.T.!,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “The show continues to resonate with viewers thanks to our talented cast led by Shemar Moore and our amazing writers and producers who keep the show relevant and action-packed. We’re very pleased to renew it again and incredibly grateful to our partners at SONY, CBS Studios and Shemar for working so closely with us to bring it back for next season.”

“Led by the unstoppable Shemar Moore, S.W.A.T. has captivated viewers since its premiere in 2017, and with every renewal, we are amazed at how passionate and dedicated the fans of this show are,” said Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios. “Thank you to Amy Reisenbach and our partners at CBS for continuing to believe in the show and the incredible work of the cast and crew. Everyone here at Sony Pictures Television is so proud of the world that Shawn, Aaron, Andy and the entire S.W.A.T. team have created, and we congratulate them on coming back for another year. Roll SWAT!”

“It’s a privilege to get to deliver more S.W.A.T. stories to our incredible fans. This season eight pickup is a testament to our showrunner Andy Dettmann, Shemar Moore, the rest of our talented cast and our dedicated crew who continue to produce television that resonates with so many people,” said executive producer and co-showrunner Shawn Ryan. “We’re grateful to CBS, Sony Pictures Television and CBS Studios for the opportunity.”

“All of us at S.W.A.T. are thrilled by the news of a season eight. Shemar and I had many conversations throughout the production of season seven, confident that if we continued to tell great stories punctuated by SWAT’s signature action, our amazing fans would stay with us, giving us a good shot at another season,” said Andrew Dettmann, co-showrunner and executive producer. “At the end of the day, this is the well-deserved payoff for all the time, energy and effort put in by an incredible cast and crew working with the constant support of our partners at Sony Pictures Television and everyone at CBS. We look forward to an exciting season eight.”

“S.W.A.T. IS BACK! BELIEVE IN MIRACLES! I am so proud of this show and the people and variables it has taken to make this show what it is and has become,” said Shemar Moore, series star and executive producer. “I am so grateful to the fans around the world who have supported, watched, enjoyed and rooted for S.W.A.T.! It is entirelybecause of this support that S.W.A.T. will continue to shine! This is still a dream job for me … I love my S.W.A.T. crew, cast and writers and producers – we have made an incredible, fun, exciting, provocative and heartwarming show for the world to enjoy. Thank you to CBS and SONY for believing in S.W.A.T. and giving us this opportunity to shine!”

S.W.A.T. is a time period winner in viewers and a top 20 primetime broadcast drama, ranking #17 overall season to date with 6.1 million in Nielsen Most Current data. With live +35-day multiplatform viewing, S.W.A.T. delivers 8.8 million viewers an episode and is up +11% year over year.*

Shemar Moore, Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, Rochelle Aytes and Anna Enger Ritch star. Shawn Ryan, Andrew Dettmann, Justin Lin, Neal H. Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Billy Gierhart, Shemar Moore and James Scura serve as executive producers. S.W.A.T. is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Studios.

In its seventh season, S.W.A.T. airs Fridays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after it airs). A new episode will be available Friday, April 12 .

S.W.A.T. joins the previously announced renewals of THE NEIGHBORHOOD, NCIS, FBI, FBI: MOST WANTED, FBI: INTERNATIONAL, GHOSTS, FIRE COUNTRY and NCIS: SYDNEY.

*Editor’s Note: S.W.A.T.’s multiplatform streaming numbers are based on Paramount+ and CBS TVE (CBS.com/CBS app). The series is available to watch on the Network and streamed live and on demand.