Posted by

CBS Releases Summer 2024 Schedule

CBS announced today premiere dates for its summer slate. The summer lineup launches with the Network debut of TULSA KING Sunday, July 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), followed by the season 26 premiere of BIG BROTHER Wednesday, July 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT). The new true-crime series THE REAL CSI: MIAMI launches Wednesday, June 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) and LET’S MAKE A DEAL PRIMETIME premieres Wednesday, Aug. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT).

CBS will also air summer specials including GREATEST @HOME VIDEOS: FATHER’S DAY EDITION hosted by Cedric the Entertainer Friday, June 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), previously announced THE 51ST ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS Friday, June 7 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) and THE 77TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS Sunday, June 16 (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT).

All series and specials will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Sunday, July 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) – The hit Paramount+ original series TULSA KING follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet. The first season of the series also stars Andrea Savage (“I’m Sorry”), Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley”), Max Casella (“The Tender Bar”), Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Irishman”), Vincent Piazza (“Boardwalk Empire”), Jay Will (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), A.C. Peterson (“Superman & Lois”) with Garrett Hedlund (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) and Dana Delany (“Body of Proof”). Click HERE for more information.

Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) – In a special two-night premiere, BIG BROTHER kicks off its 26th season as a group of all-new Houseguests moves into the BIG BROTHER House. Expect the unexpected this summer with a season full of twists and turns. Following its special two-night premiere, the series will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, LIVE ET/ delayed PT), featuring the live evictions. Julie Chen Moonves returns as host. Paramount+ subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can continue to catch all the action on the BIG BROTHER Live Feeds. Click HERE for more information.

Wednesday, June 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) – Jerry Bruckheimer, Anthony Zuiker and the minds behind the CSI scripted television franchise bring viewers a new true-crime series in THE REAL CSI: MIAMI. Each episode features gripping real-life crime cases and the cutting-edge forensic science used to solve them. THE REAL CSI: MIAMI highlights that at the heart of every story there’s a victim and a family seeking justice. The series is produced by JBTV and Magical Elves. Click HERE for more information.

Wednesday, Aug. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) – LET’S MAKE A DEAL PRIMETIME returns with original episodes including “Ultimate Zonk Redemption,” where former contestants who were “zonked” return to vindicate their losses; and “Otter Chaos,” where for the first time, the “Big Deal” includes every car featured in the episode. This season the show celebrated its 60th broadcast anniversary and Wayne Brady’s 15th anniversary as host. The cast also includes announcer Jonathan Mangum, model Tiffany Coyne and musician Cat Gray. Click HERE for more information.

For more information on GREATEST @HOME VIDEOS: FATHER’S DAY EDITION, THE 51ST ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS and THE 77TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, visit Paramount Press Express .

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.

CBS SUMMER 2024 PREMIERE SCHEDULE

Sunday (ET/PT)

8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT – THE 77TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS (oto June 16)

8:00-9:00 PM – TULSA KING (starting July 14)

9:00-10:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (starting July 21)

Wednesday (ET/PT)

8:00-9:00 PM – LET’S MAKE A DEAL PRIMETIME (starting Aug. 7)

9:00-10:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (starting July 17)

10:00-11:00 PM – THE REAL CSI: MIAMI (starting June 26)

Thursday (ET/PT)

9:00-10:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (starting July 18)

Friday ET/PT

8:00-9:00 PM – THE 51ST ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS (oto June 7)

8:00-9:00 PM – GREATEST @HOME VIDEOS: FATHER’S DAY EDITION (oto June 14)