CBS Renews All Three FBI Series

CBS today announced that it has renewed all three hit FBI dramas for the 2024-2025 broadcast season with the original FBI being renewed for three seasons. The returning CBS Original series dominate their back-to-back Tuesday time slots: FBIs are the top three Tuesday primetime programs. FBI is the #3 broadcast series overall while FBI: MOST WANTED and FBI: INTERNATIONAL are, respectively, the #10 and #11 broadcast dramas. Since the FBI block has returned this season, CBS has won every Tuesday night with original programming. All three series are produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios.

“The All-FBI Tuesday is a powerful force to be reckoned with on our primetime schedule,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Dick Wolf and the talent in front of and behind the camera on all three series continue to deliver top-notch storytelling, riveting action and intrigue that has captivated a dedicated fanbase steadily across multiple seasons. We are excited to see what next season holds for all these heroic characters.”

“Obviously, I’m thrilled by the pickups. We are all extremely grateful to George [Cheeks] and Amy [Reisenbach] and their entire team,” said Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf.

About FBI

FBI (8:00-9:00 PM) is Tuesday’s #1 program, averaging 9.11 million viewers based on Nielsen Most Current data, the #3 broadcast series and a time period winner in viewers. On Paramount+, FBI is among the top 8 most-watched series on a reach basis on the service since the start of the CBS season.

On a multi-platform basis, FBI is averaging over 12.3m Live+35 viewers when viewing across linear and streaming (Paramount+, CBS TVE (CBS.com / CBS app) is included. FBI is up +9% YoY in this metric.

Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd and Katherine Renee Kane star. Dick Wolf, Rick Eid, Alex Chapple, Amanda Slater, Joe Halpin, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski serve as executive producers. FBI is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios. The series will return for season seven.

About FBI: INTERNATIONAL

FBI: INTERNATIONAL (9:00-10:00 PM) is a time period winner in viewers and is the #3 program on Tuesday night (behind the other two FBIs). The show is a top 11 drama series this season averaging 7.22 million viewers based on Nielsen Most Current data. On a multi-platform basis, FBI: INTERNATIONAL is averaging over 9.6m Live+35 viewers when viewing across linear and streaming (Paramount+, CBS TVE (CBS.com / CBS app) is included, and is up +6% from last year.

Luke Kleintank, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, Christina Wolfe and Eva-Jane Willis star. Dick Wolf, Matt Olmstead, Michael Katleman, Ernesto Alcalde, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski serve as executive producers. FBI: INTERNATIONAL is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios. The series will return for season four.

About FBI: MOST WANTED

FBI: MOST WANTED (10:00-11:00 PM) is the #2 program on Tuesday night and is a time period winner in viewers with 7.39 viewers based on Nielsen Most Current data. The show is a top 10 broadcast drama.

On a multi-platform basis, FBI: MOST WANTED is averaging over 10.3m Live+35 viewers when viewing across linear and streaming (Paramount+, CBS TVE (CBS.com / CBS app) is included and is up +6% from last year.

Dylan McDermott, Shantel VanSanten, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Edwin Hodge star. Dick Wolf, David Hudgins, Ken Girotti, Terry Miller, Dylan McDermott, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski serve as executive producers. FBI: MOST WANTED is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios. The series will return for season six.

The series are distributed domestically by Universal Studio Group and internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0 ]