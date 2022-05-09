0 0

All Three FBIs Renewed on CBS

CBS has renewed all three hit FBI dramas for two additional seasons, beginning with the 2022-2023 broadcast season. The returning CBS Original series dominate their back-to-back Tuesday time slots: FBI is the #2 broadcast series, FBI: INTERNATIONAL is the #2 new drama and FBI: MOST WANTED is a top10 broadcast series. CBS is the #1 primetime network on FBI Tuesdays, winning all three time periods and delivering over 1.4 million more viewers than its closest competitor.

“The FBIs are one of the most successful brands in the entire TV landscape and a powerful cornerstone of our #1 lineup,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “They’ve attracted a dedicated, loyal fan base, thanks to the extraordinary vision of executive producer Dick Wolf and the talents of all three outstanding casts and creative teams. I know we and our viewers look forward to two additional seasons of engaging, heroic stories.”

“Everybody who works on these three shows is over the moon about the multi-year pickups,” said Dick Wolf, executive producer and FBI brand creator. “We are all incredibly grateful to CBS and our partners at Universal Television and CBS Studios. And I personally would like to thank the incredible casts, talented writers and dedicated producers, not to mention three crews who never missed an airdate despite the difficulties of producing full seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

About FBI

FBI (8:00-9:00 PM) is Tuesday’s #1 program, averaging 10.35 million viewers, the #2 broadcast series and a time period winner in viewers. On Paramount+, FBI is among the top five most-watched current CBS series on the service year-to-date. This season, FBI has amassed 9.7 billion potential social media impressions.

Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd and Katherine Renee Turner star. Dick Wolf, Rick Eid, Alex Chapple, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski serve as executive producers. FBI is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios. The series will return for seasons five and six.

About FBI: INTERNATIONAL

FBI: INTERNATIONAL (9:00-10:00 PM) is the #2 new drama series this season, averaging 8.31 million viewers, and is a time period winner in viewers. The series has amassed 4.7 billion potential social media impressions season-to-date.

Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto and Christiane Paul star. Dick Wolf, Derek Haas, Matt Olmstead, Michael Katleman, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski serve as executive producers. FBI: INTERNATIONAL is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios. The series will return for seasons two and three.

About FBI: MOST WANTED

FBI: MOST WANTED (10:00-11:00 PM) is a time period winner in viewers, averaging 8.85 million, beating the competition combined at 10:00 PM, and is a top 10 broadcast series. This season, FBI: MOST WANTED has amassed 5.9 billion potential social media impressions.

Dylan McDermott, Alexa Davalos, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Miguel Gomez star. Dick Wolf, David Hudgins, Todd Arnow, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski serve as executive producers. FBI: MOST WANTED is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios. The series will return for seasons four and five.

The series are distributed domestically by Universal Studio Group and internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

These three dramas join the previously announced renewals of THE AMAZING RACE, BLUE BLOODS, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, CSI: VEGAS, GHOSTS, NCIS, NCIS: HAWAI’I, NCIS: LOS ANGELES, THE NEIGHBORHOOD, SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION, SURVIVOR, S.W.A.T., THE EQUALIZER, TOUGH AS NAILS and YOUNG SHELDON.

