Breaking
The Offseason to Document Female Soccer Players
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for The Devil’s Hot Tub
America’s Most Wanted Captures Third Fugitive of the Season
Shayda Wins SOFEE
Young Sheldon Recap for A Strudel and a Hot American Boy Toy
Next Level Chef Recap for 80 Degrees and Palm Trees
So Help Me Todd Recap for The Queen of Courts
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/26/2024
Critics Choice Super Awards 2024 Nominees Announced
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Snark and Highlights for 2/28/2024
The Masked Singer: Who Booked It Out of There?
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Snark and Highlights for 3/6/2024
Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik Reunite for Young Sheldon Finale
America’s Most Wanted’s New Season Leads to Another Capture
The Young and the Restless Renewed for Four More Seasons
Will Trent QuickCap for 2/27/2024
CBS Announces Young Sheldon Spinoff
Will Trent Recap for 3/5/2024
Quiet on the Set Preview
The Voice 25 Blind Audition Winners Part 1
Kids Baking Championship Finale Recap for 2/26/2024
Dolly Parton and Melissa Manchester Collaborate
Crime Scene Kitchen Renewed on Fox
Fox Announces Summer 2024 Lineup
Jamie and Corrine Foxx Return to Beat Shazam
Trailer Released for Taylor Swift The Eras Tour
Next Level Chef Recap for Curry in a Hurry
So Help Me Todd Recap for Your Day in Court
SAG Awards 2024 Winners
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/19/2024
Night Court Recap for Taught and Bothered
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Kill the Cat
Hendrie Sneak Peek
Young Sheldon Recap for A Roulette Wheel and a Piano Playing Dog
SAG Awards 2024 Presenters Announced
Masterchef Junior Cast Announced
The Amazing Race 36 Cast Announced
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/21/2024
America’s Most Wanted Captures Another Criminal
AGT Fantasy League Winner Announced
Will Trent Premiere QuickCap for 2/20/2024
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/19/2024
AGT Fantasy League Finale Recap Part 1
So Help Me Todd Recap for 2/15/2024
Night Court Recap for Broadway Danny Gurgs
Jessie James Decker Welcomes Son with Eric Decker
The Bachelor Recap for the Week of 2/12/2024
ICYMI: Next Level Chef Teams Announced
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/12/2024
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for The Dead Eyes of a Respectful Son
Thu. Mar 7th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

TV News

The Offseason to Document Female Soccer Players

By Sammi Turano Mar 7, 2024 #Soccer #The Offseason #The Offseason to Document Female Soccer Players #tv news

The Offseason to Document Female Soccer Players

TECH HEAVYWEIGHT ALEXIS OHANIAN AND NWSL STAR MIDGE PURCE PARTNER WITH ALEX BASKIN’S 32 FLAVORS AND BOX TO BOX FILMS FOR GROUNDBREAKING SERIES THE OFFSEASON

Spotlighting the Lives of Top Professional Women’s Soccer Players During the off-season,
The Offseason Subverts TV’s Traditional Production Model
For New Six-Episode Innovative Docuseries

Tech entrepreneur and lead investor of NWSL’s Angel City Alexis Ohanian, and his partner, NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League) star Midge Purce, have joined forces with renowned reality-TV visionary Alex Baskin’s (Vanderpump Rules, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Orange County) 32 Flavors and award-winning sports documentarians at Box to Box Films (Drive to Survive, Break Point, Full Swing) for the first ever, reality and sports-docu crossover, The Offseason

Created by and featuring USWNT (U.S. Women’s National Team) forward and NWSL’s dominant Midge Purce, The Offseason is an unprecedented, intimate look at professional athletes during one the most pivotal training periods traditional sports media has yet to cover: the off-season. The six-episode, half-hour series delves into the never-before-seen sides of 11 top tier players in the NWSL while they spend 2 intense weeks in Miami training, partying and living together under one roof. For the first time in sports history, some of the best players, rivals and teammates across a league are living in one house with uncensored access to their personal stories, interpersonal relationships and on-field journey. The Offseason showcases the raw reality of life beyond the field, adding a fresh layer of entertainment to the sports world.

See also  Lifetime, Variety to Collaborate for Awards Show

Already in production, this pioneered format has secured sole funding from Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six to bypass the traditional TV model and immediately document the tight offseason window.

Alexis Ohanian says: “It was a radical idea in 2019 for me to start an NWSL club in LA; and in 2023, everyone in Hollywood told me it was a radical idea to incubate a production company and unscripted show like The Offseason, which makes me think we’re already on the right track. All of the most successful reality TV shows feature women, and with Midge’s vision & these acclaimed producers’ execution, everyone is going to realize women’s sports was an obvious vehicle all along. Someone just had to be first.”

“Midge presented us with the exclusive opportunity to produce an original narrative around women’s sports framed around an offseason tradition she established with the NWSL,” adds Alex Baskin, CEO of 32 Flavors. “This was a story that needed to be told, and one that we think represents an entirely new lane of programming. The Offseason is a product of Box to Box Films and our expertise, blending the best of sports and ensemble reality to create a brand-new genre of television. We’re so grateful for Midge’s ingenuity, our creative collaborators at Box to Box Films and the unflinching support from Alexis, whose firm belief in the series has made it a reality.”

Paul Martin, Co-Founder of Box to Box, says: “Box to Box pushes creative boundaries in documentary storytelling and OFFSEASON is just that: the ultimate crossover of premium sports doc and high-end reality featuring some of the most exciting, new, hot-ticket sports stars on the planet. We’ll be working with excellent collaborators in Alexis, Midge, and Alex to bring the spotlight to these incredible women giving global audiences a glimpse behind the scenes of what it takes to make a sportswoman a sports star.”

See also  Pluto TV to Launch Two New Channels Today

The Offseason is Vanderpump Rules meets Drive to Survive with elements entirely of its own,” says Midge Purce, Creator of The Offseason. “Fueled by the combined energy of incredibly competitive athletes, the series shines a light on our unpublicized lives in between seasons. When the games end, the real drama begins!”

The Offseason features an ensemble cast of world-class athletes, including Midge Purce, Maria Sanchez, Lo’eau LaBonta, Michelle Alozie, Taylor Smith, Nikki Stanton, Ally Watt, Taryn Torres, Paige Nielsen and Ify Onumonu.

The Offseason is created by Midge Purce and produced by 32 Flavors and Box to Box Films. Executive producers are Midge Purce and Alexis Ohanian. Alex Baskin, Jeff Festa and Shari Levine are Executive Producers for 32 Flavors, and Paul Martin and James Gay-Rees serve as Executive Producers for Box to Box Films. Danielle Medina and Jordan Jenkins serve as Executive Producers with Danielle also operating as Showrunner.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Callan McAuliffe Promoted to Series Regular on The Walking Dead Judge JerryThe Future of The Jerry Springer Show UnReal Gets Real on Hulu Bruce Campbell to Host Ripley’s Believe It or Not Reboot

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

TV News

Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik Reunite for Young Sheldon Finale

Sammi Turano Mar 6, 2024
TV News

CBS Announces Young Sheldon Spinoff

Sammi Turano Mar 5, 2024
TV News

The Voice 25 Blind Audition Winners Part 1

Sammi Turano Mar 5, 2024

You Missed

TV News

The Offseason to Document Female Soccer Players

Recaps

Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for The Devil’s Hot Tub

cold cases True Crime

America’s Most Wanted Captures Third Fugitive of the Season

Misc.

Shayda Wins SOFEE