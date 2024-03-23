Breaking
The Amazing Race Recap for Trust But Verify

Mar 23, 2024
The Amazing Race Recap for Trust But Verify"Trust But Verify" – Teams continue the megaleg in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where they must choose between detours that get them ready for a fiesta, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, March 20 9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs*. Pictured (L-R): Elizabeth "Bizzy" Smith and Sunny Pulver. Photo: Kit Karzen/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The Amazing Race Recap for Trust But Verify

The Race continues on CBS’s The Amazing Race! Last week, Maya and Rohan went home, while the others continued the race….to Zona Romantica. They head to the Iguana Bridge in the order they went to the Pit Stop.

 

Detour! Balloon Collection has them gather six bunches of balloons from three places and then deliver them. Color Correction has them search through strings of papel picado in order to find one with an incorrect color.

 

Cesar and Ricky and Rod and Leticia are in the lead and take on the former.

 

Derek and Shelisa are hot on their heels, but when they ask for help finding the Iguana Bridge, are snubbed by Ricky and Cesar.

 

Rod and Leticia finish the detour and head to Lazaro Cardenas Park, followed by Ricky and Cesar.

 

Derek and Shelisa finally make it to the Bridge and do the balloon detour. Juan and Shane do the same once they arrive.

 

Roadblock! Each team must choose one person to paint a Day of the Dead calavera design on the other’s face.

 

One by one, the other teams get started and arrive to the detour. As they begin, Derek and Shelisa and Juan and Shane finish the detour and head to the roadblock.

 

Michelle and Sean get lost on the way to the detour.

 

Sunny and Bizzy and Anthony and Bailey begin the color detour. However, the latter team decide to switch once they deem the first one too difficult. Angie and Danny do the same once they arrive at the detour.

Sean and Michelle end up at the roadblock instead of the detour. They begin it, not realizing they made an error.

 

Meanwhile, Yvonne and Melissa complete the balloon detour as Anthony and Bailey arrive. Sunny and Bizzy struggle with the color detour.

 

Angie and Danny help Amber and Vinny get to the balloon detour.

 

Rod and Leticia finish the roadblock and head to Casa Kimberly, which is the location for the second pit stop. They are the first team to arrive and win a trip to Lisbon, Portugal.

 

Cesar and Ricky are the second team to check in.

 

Kishori and Karishma are also lost and end up at the roadblock instead of the detour as well. Both they and Sean and Michelle have to wipe off the face paint and find the detours before doing the roadblock…thanks to Juan and Shane telling them.

 

Derek and Shelisa finish the roadblock and become the third team to check in. As they check in, Anthony and Bailey finish their detour and head to the roadblock. Angie and Danny also finish and follow them to the roadblock.

 

The teams finish the detours one by one and head to the roadblock. Juan and Shane are the next to finish and become the fourth team to check in.

 

Yvonne and Melissa finish the roadblock next, while the other teams try and finish. Chris and Angie both get sick from the heat and need time to rest.

 

Yvonne and Melissa are the fifth team to check in, while Anthony and Bailey finish the roadblock, only to get lost on the way to the pit stop.

Sean and Michelle finally finish the roadblock as Chris and Mary arrive….after getting lost. As they continue their portions of the race, Angie and Danny become the sixth team to check in, followed very closely by Amber and Vinny and Anthony and Bailey…who are seventh and eighth, respectively.

 

The remaining four teams hurry to finish the roadblock. Sunny and Bizzy are the next to finish and become the ninth team to check in.

 

Sean and Michelle get lost on the way to the pit stop as well, giving Karishma and Kishori the tenth check in. Sean and Michelle end up in eleventh place, meaning Chris and Mary are the last team to check in, therefore, being eliminated.

 

More next week, stay tuned.

