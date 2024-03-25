So You Think You Can Dance Top Ten Revealed

MEET THE TOP 10 DANCERS REVEALED TONIGHT ON SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE

THE COMPETITIONCONTINUES IN TWO WEEKS WITH A MUSIC VIDEO CHALLENGE FEATURING CHOREOGRAPHY FROM PHILLIP AND MAKENZIE CHBEEB

AND LUTHER BROWN ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE

AIRING MONDAY, APRIL 15 AT 9/8c ON FOX

AND THE NEXT DAY ON HULU!

Dancers Will Face JudgesMaksim Chmerkovskiy,

Allison Holker and ReturningJudge JoJo Siwa

Alongside Host Cat Deeley

MEET THE TOP 10 DANCERS:

Anthony Age: 19 Hometown: Phoenix, AZ Current City: Los Angeles, CA Dance Style: Contemporary Avery Age: 19 Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ Current City: Tucson, AZ Dance Style: Neoclassical Braylon Age: 18 Hometown: Fort Hood, TX Current City: Los Angeles, CA Dance Style: Contemporary Dakayla Age: 18 Hometown: Varico, FL Current City: South Hampton, MA Dance Style: Contemporary (Fusion) Easton Age: 19 Hometown: Las Vegas, NV Current City: Los Angeles, CA Dance Style: Contemporary Jaylin Age: 20 Hometown: Harrogate, TN Current City: Los Angeles, CA Dance Style: Hip Hop Madison Age: 21 Hometown: Miami, FL / Las Vegas, NV Current City: Los Angeles, CA Dance Style: Jazz Mariyah Age: 21 Hometown: Albuquerque, NM Current City: Dallas, TX Dance Style: Contemporary (Fusion) Olivia Age: 23 Hometown: Little Falls, NJ Current City: Totowa, NJ Dance Style: Contemporary Roman Age: 27 Hometown: Kiev, Ukraine Current City: Brooklyn, NY Dance Style: Ballroom/Latin

Eliminations Will Take Place Weekly,

with the Top 3 FinalistsCompeting in the Season’sSpectacular Finale,

but Only One Will Win the$100,000 Grand Prize

and be Crowned the Winner of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE Season 18.

Join the #SYTYCDconversation:

Twitter: @DANCEonFOX

Threads – @danceonfox

TikTok – @danceonfox

Instagram – @danceonfox

Facebook – @SoYouThinkYouCanDance

Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0 ]