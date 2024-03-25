Breaking
So You Think You Can Dance Top Ten Revealed
TMZ INVESTIGATES: WHERE IS KATE MIDDLETON Preview
Shirley Wins SOFEE
The Masked Singer: All About the Pasta
Kate Middleton Reveals Cancer Battle
Masterchef Junior Recap for Magic Castle
Next Level Chef Recap for You Wanna Pizza Me
The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion Looks
NBC Summer 2024 Schedule
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Worth the Cooties
Masterchef Junior Recap for 3/18/2024
Fraggle Rock Season 2 Preview
The Food That Built America Recap for Let Them Bake Cake
Quiet on Set Preview 2
So Help Me Todd Recap for Dial Margaret for Murder
Night Court Recap for Wheelers of Fortune
The Amazing Race Recap for 3/13/2024
Next Level Chef Recap for Don’t Have A Cow Man
Night Court Recap for Duke’s A Hazard
The Amazing Race Recap for Trust But Verify
Taylor Swift Eras (Taylor’s Version) Special Now on Disney Plus
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for A Tablespoon of Dad
The Baxters Sneak Peek
Young Sheldon Recap for A Frankenstein’s Monster and a Crazy Church Guy
Buying Beverly Hills Sneak Peek
Fox Announces Summer 2024 Lineup
The Masked Singer: Doggone Good Reveal
CBS Renews Ghosts and Fire Country
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Snark and Highlights for 3/13/2024
Lethally Blonde Preview
America’s Most Wanted Captures Fourth Fugitive in Three Weeks
Masterchef Junior Recap for Under the Sea
Night Court Recap for Chips Ahoy
Eugene Levy Gets Walk of Fame Star
Masterchef Junior Recap for Eating Emoji
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for The Heart Attack Boys
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Tayo Time
Young Sheldon Recap for Ants on a Log and a Cheating Winker
Critics Choice Super Awards 2024 Nominees Announced
The Offseason to Document Female Soccer Players
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Snark and Highlights for 3/6/2024
Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik Reunite for Young Sheldon Finale
The Masked Singer: Who Booked It Out of There?
CBS Announces Young Sheldon Spinoff
Quiet on the Set Preview
Will Trent Recap for 3/5/2024
Trailer Released for Taylor Swift The Eras Tour
Jamie and Corrine Foxx Return to Beat Shazam
Crime Scene Kitchen Renewed on Fox
So Help Me Todd Recap for The Queen of Courts
Mon. Mar 25th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

TV News

So You Think You Can Dance Top Ten Revealed

By Sammi Turano Mar 25, 2024 #fox #so you think you can dance #So You Think You Can Dance Top Ten Revealed #Sytycd

So You Think You Can Dance Top Ten Revealed

MEET THE TOP 10 DANCERS REVEALED TONIGHT ON  SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE

 

THE COMPETITIONCONTINUES IN TWO WEEKS WITH A MUSIC VIDEO CHALLENGE FEATURING CHOREOGRAPHY FROM PHILLIP AND MAKENZIE CHBEEB

AND LUTHER BROWN ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE

AIRING MONDAY, APRIL  15 AT 9/8c ON FOX 

AND THE NEXT DAY ON HULU!

 

Dancers Will Face JudgesMaksim Chmerkovskiy, 

Allison Holker and ReturningJudge JoJo Siwa

Alongside Host Cat Deeley

 

MEET THE TOP 10 DANCERS:

 

Anthony

Age: 19

Hometown: Phoenix, AZ

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Dance Style: Contemporary

 Avery

Age: 19

Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ

Current City: Tucson, AZ

Dance Style: Neoclassical
Braylon

Age: 18

Hometown: Fort Hood, TX

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Dance Style: Contemporary

 Dakayla

Age: 18

Hometown: Varico, FL

Current City: South Hampton, MA

Dance Style: Contemporary (Fusion)
Easton

Age: 19

Hometown: Las Vegas, NV

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Dance Style: Contemporary

 Jaylin

Age: 20

Hometown: Harrogate, TN

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Dance Style: Hip Hop
Madison

Age: 21

Hometown: Miami, FL / Las Vegas, NV

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Dance Style: Jazz

 Mariyah

Age: 21

Hometown: Albuquerque, NM

Current City: Dallas, TX

Dance Style: Contemporary (Fusion)
Olivia

Age: 23

Hometown: Little Falls, NJ

Current City: Totowa, NJ

Dance Style: Contemporary

 Roman

Age: 27

Hometown: Kiev, Ukraine

Current City: Brooklyn, NY

Dance Style: Ballroom/Latin

 

Eliminations Will Take Place Weekly,

with the Top 3 FinalistsCompeting in the Season’sSpectacular Finale,

but Only One Will Win the$100,000 Grand Prize

and be Crowned the Winner of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE Season 18.

 

Join the #SYTYCDconversation:

Twitter: @DANCEonFOX

Threads – @danceonfox

TikTok – @danceonfox

Instagram – @danceonfox

Facebook – @SoYouThinkYouCanDance

See also  Ultimate Tag Sneak Peek

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

