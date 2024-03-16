Breaking
Next Level Chef Recap for Don’t Have A Cow Man
Lethally Blonde Preview
Masterchef Junior Recap for Under the Sea
Night Court Recap for Chips Ahoy
America’s Most Wanted Captures Fourth Fugitive in Three Weeks
Eugene Levy Gets Walk of Fame Star
Masterchef Junior Recap for Eating Emoji
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for The Heart Attack Boys
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for A Tablespoon of Dad
Taylor Swift Eras (Taylor’s Version) Special Now on Disney Plus
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Tayo Time
Young Sheldon Recap for Ants on a Log and a Cheating Winker
Critics Choice Super Awards 2024 Nominees Announced
Young Sheldon Recap for A Frankenstein’s Monster and a Crazy Church Guy
Buying Beverly Hills Sneak Peek
The Baxters Sneak Peek
The Offseason to Document Female Soccer Players
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Snark and Highlights for 3/6/2024
Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik Reunite for Young Sheldon Finale
The Masked Singer: Who Booked It Out of There?
The Masked Singer: Doggone Good Reveal
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Snark and Highlights for 3/13/2024
CBS Renews Ghosts and Fire Country
CBS Announces Young Sheldon Spinoff
Quiet on the Set Preview
Will Trent Recap for 3/5/2024
Trailer Released for Taylor Swift The Eras Tour
Jamie and Corrine Foxx Return to Beat Shazam
Crime Scene Kitchen Renewed on Fox
Fox Announces Summer 2024 Lineup
So Help Me Todd Recap for The Queen of Courts
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/26/2024
Next Level Chef Recap for 80 Degrees and Palm Trees
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for The Devil’s Hot Tub
America’s Most Wanted Captures Third Fugitive of the Season
Young Sheldon Recap for A Strudel and a Hot American Boy Toy
Shayda Wins SOFEE
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Snark and Highlights for 2/28/2024
America’s Most Wanted’s New Season Leads to Another Capture
The Young and the Restless Renewed for Four More Seasons
Will Trent QuickCap for 2/27/2024
The Voice 25 Blind Audition Winners Part 1
Kids Baking Championship Finale Recap for 2/26/2024
Dolly Parton and Melissa Manchester Collaborate
Next Level Chef Recap for Curry in a Hurry
So Help Me Todd Recap for Your Day in Court
SAG Awards 2024 Winners
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/19/2024
Night Court Recap for Taught and Bothered
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Kill the Cat
Sat. Mar 16th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Next Level Chef Recap for Don’t Have A Cow Man

By Sammi Turano Mar 16, 2024 #chef gordon ramsay #chef Nysesha Arrington #Chef Richard Blais #fox #next level chef #Next Level Chef Recap for Don't Have A Cow Man #Recap
Next Level Chef Recap for Don't Have A Cow ManNEXT LEVEL CHEF: L-R: Richard Blais and contestant Mada in the NEXT LEVEL CHEF “You Wanna Pizza me?” episode airing Thursday, March 21 (8:00 PM - 9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Lorraine O’Sullivan / FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.

Next Level Chef Recap for Don’t Have A Cow Man

-This week’s Next Level Chef has the cooks making steaks. Each team will have to cut and share different types of beef and decide who gets what….all in 30 minutes.

-Chef Blais’s team is on the top level, while Chef Ramsay’s team is in the middle kitchen. Chef Arrington’s team is in the basement level.

-Chris is the middle kitchen butcher, Zach is the top level butcher and Christina is the butcher for the basement level.

-Once they butcher the meat, they all must grab additional ingredients from the platform….in 30 seconds.

-As each team cooks, the judges/mentors offer advice and commentary on each dish.

-Jordan is agitated while cooking, causing him to overcook his steak. He must come up with a plan to fix it so he doesn’t end up in the elimination cook-off again.

-Von makes a steak parm, which actually sounds pretty good.

-Christina is afraid she burned her chips, but luckily, they came out okay.

-Mada makes a steak/ramen noodle fusion. Chef Arrington offers him ways to make the dish and sides stand out.

-Chef Blais tells his team members to make sure their purees are smooth.

-Before long, time is up and the judges/mentors must taste each dish.

-Christina struggled through the whole challenge and cries in relief once her plate is on the platform.

-Jordan barely gets his on the platform, while Lauren also struggles to get hers on.

See also  The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap for Sing Sing for Your Supper

-The judges/mentors give the pros and cons of each dish and declare Gabi the winner. Team Ramsay is safe from elimination. She is thrilled since she is a plant based chef.

-Chef Blais chooses Lauren for the elimination cook-off while Chef Arrington chooses Mada. They must make a seafood dish to save themselves.

-It is a mad dash for the platform, since they only have 25 minutes to cook.

-Lauren makes a Thai inspired lobster dish, while Mada makes Asian inspired prawns.

-As they cook, everyone shouts advice and words of encouragement. (This would drive me NUTS!)

-Lauren realizes her dish is raw and she has very little time to finish cooking it.

-Before long, it is time for the two to present their dishes. They are given the pros and cons by the judges/mentors before it is revealed that Lauren is going home.

-More next week, stay tuned.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Next Level Chef Recap for 1/29/2024Next Level Chef Recap for 1/29/2024 Next Level Chef Recap for 2/1/2024Next Level Chef Recap for 2/1/2024 ICYMI: Next Level Chef Teams AnnouncedICYMI: Next Level Chef Teams Announced Next Level Chef Recap for 80 Degrees and Palm TreesNext Level Chef Recap for 80 Degrees and Palm Trees

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

Masterchef Junior Recap for Under the Sea

Sammi Turano Mar 16, 2024
Recaps

Night Court Recap for Chips Ahoy

Sammi Turano Mar 16, 2024
Recaps

Masterchef Junior Recap for Eating Emoji

Sammi Turano Mar 16, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

Next Level Chef Recap for Don’t Have A Cow Man

Previews videos

Lethally Blonde Preview

Recaps

Masterchef Junior Recap for Under the Sea

Recaps

Night Court Recap for Chips Ahoy

Lahore 1947 cinematographer santosh sivan to be honored with pierre angénieux tribute at cannes : bollywood news.