Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/19/2024

-It is library week on Kids Baking Championship! Their desserts must look like a book and have a name and picture for the cover.

-Lila’s book is about her dog’s adventures with a squirrel that steals from her. She makes macarons despite knowing that it can take a long time to assemble.

-Levi makes sandwich cookies with peanut butter and chocolate buttercream. His book is about the surfing adventures of his brother Ari.

-Oscar is making baklava. His book is in honor of his grandfather.

-Elsie makes raspberry shortbread cookies with chocolate ganache. The book is about puppies and rainbows and cupcakes….oh my!

-Elsie’s ganache is too loose, so she must start over.

-Tasi is doing a murder mystery book with a cheesecake and pineapple dessert.

-Levi forgets to add his peanuts to the dough, so he must scramble to make it work.

-TWIST! They must make an edible bookmark to go with the book.

-Lila makes macaroons to go with her macarons for the twist.

-Elise makes a tart dough bookmark.

-Lila’s cookie base falls apart, causing her to freak out. She just makes it into one big macaron.

-Everyone else rushes to finish on time.

-Levi’s cookie also breaks, so he adds buttercream to try and fix it,

-Elise’s ganache is a bit overwhipped, but it tastes fine, so she goes with it. She also changes her title to The Camp Bear.

-Elsie’s stories are so cute.

-Tasi’s book cover and bookmark meld together, so she must rush to fix it….and is running out of time to decorate.

-Oscar makes a pina colada to go with his cake….or to drink? Duff teases him about drinking on the job.

-Tasi runs out of time so the book is called Dead.

-Before long, it is time to present the desserts to Duff and Valerie. They give the pros and cons of each before moving on.

-Lila and Oscar are the top bakers, with Lila winning the challenge.

-Elsie and Tasi are in the bottom two, with Elsie going home.

-More next week, stay tuned!

