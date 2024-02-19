Breaking
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/19/2024
TMZ Investigates Covers Kevin Costner Divorce Drama
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/14/2024
Young Sheldon Recap for 2/15/2024
Apples Never Fall Preview
Lawmen Bass Reeves Release News
Pathological The Lies of Joran Van Der Sloot Preview
Boat Story Sneak Peek
Super Bowl 58 Snark and Highlights
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 1/29/2024
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/12/2024
Vanderpump Rules Recap for 2/7/2024
Taylor Swift Arrives at Super Bowl
So Help Me Todd Recap for 2/15/2024
Jessie James Decker Welcomes Son with Eric Decker
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 2/6/2024
AGT Fantasy League Finale Recap Part 1
Night Court Recap for Broadway Danny Gurgs
TCA Announces Show News for ABC
The Bachelor Recap for 2/6/2024
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Nominees Announced
ICYMI: Next Level Chef Teams Announced
The Bachelor Recap for the Week of 2/12/2024
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/12/2024
Thank you Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story Preview
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/6/2024
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for The Dead Eyes of a Respectful Son
Expats Preview
Bob Marley One Love Soundtrack Released
Next Level Chef Recap for 2/8/2024
Killer OnlyFans Model: Deadly Love Story Preview
Erika Jayne Special Gets Premiere Date
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/7/2024
Animal Control Renewed for Season Three on Fox
Survivor 46 Cast Announced
Country Singer Toby Keith Dead at 62
OWN Network February 2024 Schedule
Somebody Feed Phil Season 7 Preview
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/5/2024
Taylor Swift Announces New Album
Lisa Rinna and Delilah Hamlin Get Lifetime Movie
Carl Weathers Dead at 76
The Bachelor Recap for 1/29/2024
Next Level Chef Recap for 2/1/2024
Scrambled Wins SOFEE
Transplant Preview for Tariq
TMZ Investigates Preview for Kanye West Unhinged but Unstoppable
Megamind vs the Doom Syndicate Preview
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/29/2024
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/31/2024
Mon. Feb 19th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/19/2024

By Sammi Turano Feb 19, 2024 #duff goldman #food network #Kids Baking Championship #Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/19/2024 #Recap #Valerie Bertinelli
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/19/2024

Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/19/2024

-It is library week on Kids Baking Championship! Their desserts must look like a book and have a name and picture for the cover.

-Lila’s book is about her dog’s adventures with a squirrel that steals from her. She makes macarons despite knowing that it can take a long time to assemble.

-Levi makes sandwich cookies with peanut butter and chocolate buttercream. His book is about the surfing adventures of his brother Ari.

-Oscar is making baklava. His book is in honor of his grandfather.

-Elsie makes raspberry shortbread cookies with chocolate ganache. The book is about puppies and rainbows and cupcakes….oh my!

-Elsie’s ganache is too loose, so she must start over.

-Tasi is doing a murder mystery book with a cheesecake and pineapple dessert.

-Levi forgets to add his peanuts to the dough, so he must scramble to make it work.

-TWIST! They must make an edible bookmark to go with the book.

-Lila makes macaroons to go with her macarons for the twist.

-Elise makes a tart dough bookmark.

-Lila’s cookie base falls apart, causing her to freak out. She just makes it into one big macaron.

-Everyone else rushes to finish on time.

-Levi’s cookie also breaks, so he adds buttercream to try and fix it,

-Elise’s ganache is a bit overwhipped, but it tastes fine, so she goes with it. She also changes her title to The Camp Bear.

-Elsie’s stories are so cute.

-Tasi’s book cover and bookmark meld together, so she must rush to fix it….and is running out of time to decorate.

See also  The Bachelorette Recap for 11/24/2020: Sing For Your Rose

-Oscar makes a pina colada to go with his cake….or to drink? Duff teases him about drinking on the job.

-Tasi runs out of time so the book is called Dead.

-Before long, it is time to present the desserts to Duff and Valerie. They give the pros and cons of each before moving on.

-Lila and Oscar are the top bakers, with Lila winning the challenge.

-Elsie and Tasi are in the bottom two, with Elsie going home.

-More next week, stay tuned!

 

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/19/2024Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/1/2024 Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/19/2024Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/8/2024 Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/19/2024Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/22/2024 Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/19/2024Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/29/2024

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/14/2024

Sammi Turano Feb 19, 2024
Recaps

Young Sheldon Recap for 2/15/2024

Sammi Turano Feb 19, 2024
cold cases Recaps True Crime

America’s Most Wanted Recap for 1/29/2024

Sammi Turano Feb 19, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/19/2024

Previews videos

TMZ Investigates Covers Kevin Costner Divorce Drama

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/14/2024

Recaps

Young Sheldon Recap for 2/15/2024

We just released our new hunting leases for the upcoming season 2024 at hunting camp diana – diana grove, arkansas. Uk looking for the perfect gift ideas for….