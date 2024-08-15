Recaps

Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/19/2024

By on Thursday, August 15, 2024
Kids Baking Championship Finale Recap for 2/26/2024

Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/19/2024

-It is library week on Kids Baking Championship! Their desserts must look like a book and have a name and picture for the cover.

-Lila’s book is about her dog’s adventures with a squirrel that steals from her. She makes macarons despite knowing that it can take a long time to assemble.

-Levi makes sandwich cookies with peanut butter and chocolate buttercream. His book is about the surfing adventures of his brother Ari.

-Oscar is making baklava. His book is in honor of his grandfather.

-Elsie makes raspberry shortbread cookies with chocolate ganache. The book is about puppies and rainbows and cupcakes….oh my!

-Elsie’s ganache is too loose, so she must start over.

-Tasi is doing a murder mystery book with a cheesecake and pineapple dessert.

-Levi forgets to add his peanuts to the dough, so he must scramble to make it work.

-TWIST! They must make an edible bookmark to go with the book.

-Lila makes macaroons to go with her macarons for the twist.

-Elise makes a tart dough bookmark.

-Lila’s cookie base falls apart, causing her to freak out. She just makes it into one big macaron.

-Everyone else rushes to finish on time.

-Levi’s cookie also breaks, so he adds buttercream to try and fix it,

-Elise’s ganache is a bit overwhipped, but it tastes fine, so she goes with it. She also changes her title to The Camp Bear.

-Elsie’s stories are so cute.

-Tasi’s book cover and bookmark meld together, so she must rush to fix it….and is running out of time to decorate.

See also  The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex Wives Club Premiere Snark and Highlights

-Oscar makes a pina colada to go with his cake….or to drink? Duff teases him about drinking on the job.

-Tasi runs out of time so the book is called Dead.

-Before long, it is time to present the desserts to Duff and Valerie. They give the pros and cons of each before moving on.

-Lila and Oscar are the top bakers, with Lila winning the challenge.

-Elsie and Tasi are in the bottom two, with Elsie going home.

-More next week, stay tuned!

 

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Kids Baking Championship Finale Recap for 2/26/2024Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/1/2024 Kids Baking Championship Finale Recap for 2/26/2024Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/8/2024 Kids Baking Championship Finale Recap for 2/26/2024Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/22/2024 Kids Baking Championship Finale Recap for 2/26/2024Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/29/2024
0
Related Posts