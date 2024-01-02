Breaking
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/27/2023
Pig Killer Sneak Peek
Prime Video to Collaborate with Octavia Spencer
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 11/30/2023
Olivia Rodrigo Releases Can’t Catch Me Now
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/26/2023
Only Murders in the Building Recap for Sitzprobe
Fly Skinz Drops New Single
South to Black Power Sneak Peek
New York Homicide Sneak Peek for 10/21/2023
Candy Cane Lane Kickoff News
Southern Hospitality Season 2 Premiere Date Announced
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Film Nominations
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/17/2023
Archie Sneak Peek
Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek
The Voice Announces New Winner
Susan Lucci Wins Lifetime Achievement Award
What To Watch: Letterkenny Final Season
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/14/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/19/2023
OWN Spotlight Sneak Peek
The Golden Bachelor Recap for 11/16/2023
Three Chaplains Sneak Peek
Former Lynyrd Skynyrd Drummer Artimus Pyle Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut
BravoCon 2023 Day 1 News
First Time Buyer’s Club Sneak Peek
America’s Most Wanted Returns to Fox
NSYNC Debuts as Trolls
Good Cop, Bad Cop Preview
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/11/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 10/12/2023
REBEL MOON PART ONE: A CHILD OF FIRE Preview
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/1/2024
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/1/2024
AGT Fantasy League to Air in 2024
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/14/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 11/16/2023
Paris Hilton Welcomes Daughter
Big Brother 25 Recap for 11/2/2023
Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story Sneak Peek
SAG-AFTRA Reaches Deal to End Strike
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/18/2023
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/12/2023
Freud’s Last Session Sneak Peek
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/18/2023
Lego Masters Finale Recap for 12/14/2023
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Baketivity
Project Dorothy Sneak Peek
Selling Sunset Season Seven Preview
Tue. Jan 2nd, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Previews

Pig Killer Sneak Peek

By Sammi Turano Jan 2, 2024 #Pig Killer #Pig Killer Sneak Peek #preview #sneak peek #video
Pig Killer Sneak Peek

Pig Killer Sneak Peek

 

PIG KILLER hits the big screen

In theaters November 17, and also available on Blu-ray & digital from Breaking Glass Pictures, “Pig Killer”

Directed by Chad Ferrin, the film stars Jake Busey and Bai Ling, and will also release on digital and Blu-ray.

Based on the terrifying true story of Robert ‘Willy’ Pickton, the pig farmer turned prolific ladykiller whose horrific crimes shocked the world. PIG KILLER graphically depicts Pickton’s felonious farmhouse of rape, torture, slaughter, and dismemberment of almost fifty women. With his herculean hog, Balthazar, by his side, Willy and his menagerie of colorful cohorts terrorized Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside for almost two decades until his 2002 arrest that uncovered the most bizarre series of murders Canada has ever seen.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

TigertailTigertail on Netflix: Sneak Peek The main eventNetflix’s The Main Event Sneak Peek Bar Rescue Sneak Peek Love Wedding Repeat Now on Netflix
See also  Radical Sneak Peek

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Previews videos

South to Black Power Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano Jan 2, 2024
Previews videos

Archie Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano Jan 2, 2024
Previews videos

Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano Jan 2, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/27/2023

Previews

Pig Killer Sneak Peek

TV News

Prime Video to Collaborate with Octavia Spencer

TV News

Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 11/30/2023

What is augmented reality ? | understanding this new tech thats changing the world |. Falling.