The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/28/2023

-For people that don’t want anything to do with Jen, they sure do spend a lot of time talking about her.

-Can’t they just go on the trip without Monica?

-Hearing about Whitney talk about her friend dying from cancer is breaking my heart.

-I am glad Whitney is letting things with Justin go and focusing on what’s important.

-Lisa talks about being in another phase in terms of the drama with Monica, but….was still nasty to her, so how is different?

-Also, gossiping about Monica and calling her icky is not helping Lisa’s case.

-Monica and Lisa and Angie and Meredith are not in the same boat in terms of their drama…..but they are all horrible to each other for no reason…..or for the sake of the show.

-This whole ‘you’re friends with the girl who is mean to me’ is bringing me back to seventh grade. In fact, I think we were a bit more mature in seventh grade.

-Monica and Mary have the most unexpected friendship, but the two of them together can be epically iconic.

-Monica’s Lisa impression is hilarious.

-Mary’s low key snark on….everything…is the best thing to come from this season.

-Whitney’s friend Shari died…..my heart breaks for her….may Shari rest in peace.

-It was so sweet of Angie to call Whitney to check on her.

-Modern Missionary….I so didn’t think that this was a menswear store….my mind went STRAIGHT to the gutter.

-Lisa doesn’t seem to understand that the mission Jack is going on is not a fashion show and he needs to dress appropriately.

-Lisa needs to chill with Jack. I know she doesn’t want her baby to go, but she is driving him nuts…and away from her!

-Meredith putting everything aside to be there for Whitney and hug her was such a beautiful moment.

-For a split second I thought Sutton from RHOBH was on the show.

-I had no idea Heather’s book party was on 4/20….on purpose.

-Meredith’s event looks like fun….but of course Lisa and Monica have to ruin it….as usual.

-Maybe not….are they bonding?

-Why is Monica giving away swag that was for someone else? Meredith could have given it to the no-show guest later.

-Now Whitney and Lisa are fighting.

-Lisa! Whitney needs you now…..acting like what she is going through isn’t important shows how much you lack self awareness.

-If I had a shot every time Lisa said she was triggered, I would be dead.

-Heather is exempt from….what exactly?

-Whitney being upset and wanting her friend in her moment of grief is so understandable.

-Finally! Someone calls Lisa out for making everything about herself.

-Lisa is throwing a tantrum and unmic-ing herself was exactly what I expected in this moment.

-More next week, stay tuned.

