SAG-AFTRA Reaches Deal to End Strike

By Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024
SAG-AFTRA Releases Statement Post StrikeGetty

SAG-AFTRA Reaches Deal to End Strike

It’s over! After 118 days, SAG-AFTRA negotiators have come to a tentative agreement to end the actor’s strike. It is set to officially end at 12:01am on Thursday.

More details will be released this Friday, when it goes to the national board for approval.

As per Variety, SAG members ‘will see the first-ever protections for actors against artificial intelligence and a historic pay increase. The deal will see most minimums increase by 7% — two percent above the increases received by the Writers Guild of America and the Directors Guild of America.’

More details will be released as they become available.

This is a developing story.

