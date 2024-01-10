CW Acquires Crime Nation

Breaking
By Sammi Turano Jan 10, 2024

Brace yourselves, crime enthusiasts and armchair detectives! The CW Network has ordered ten episodes of CRIME NATION, a captivating true-crime and justice anthology series that thrusts viewers into the gripping world of real-life mysteries, cold cases and heart-stopping investigations. Set to launch in early 2024 and executive produced by head of Candle True Stories and former ABC News President James Goldston, each two-hour episode features ripped-from-the-headlines stories, shocking new details and exclusive on-camera interviews with those at the center of each of these cases.

 

“As the first true crime series in the history of The CW, CRIME NATION will provide a fresh new spin on the genre, giving viewers a deeper look into a variety of thrilling and compelling cases,” commented Heather Olander, Head of Unscripted Programming, The CW Network. “The social media conversation around true crime is bigger than ever, and the CRIME NATION team will explore the relationship between the public narrative and official investigations for each case.”

 

CRIME NATION is set to redefine the true crime genre, as each thrilling two-hour episode will delve deep into a riveting true crime sensation that has captured the attention of the nation including the Delphi murders, the Lori Vallow Daybell case, the Gabby Petito murder and the Gilgo Beach murders. Each episode will reveal new details about these stories through expert analysis, exclusive reporting and never before seen interviews. CRIME NATION will also dive into the world of social media by talking to crime enthusiasts, social media sleuths, podcasters and digital detectives who in some instances have used their network to help solve cases. Prepare to join the conversation, solve the mysteries, and uncover the truth along with the CRIME NATION team.

CRIME NATION is produced by Candle True Stories, the newest division of Candle Media, which is a full-service production company dedicated to telling the world’s greatest non-fiction stories through a cinematic lens with an aim to inform, engage, and delight global audiences. CRIME NATION is executive produced by James Goldston, Steven Baker and Mike Sheridan.

