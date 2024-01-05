Breaking
By Sammi Turano Jan 5, 2024 #bob hearts abishola #Bob Hearts Abishola Ending in 2024 #CBS #show cancellations

Bob Hearts Abishola Ending in 2024

CBS announced today that the critically acclaimed comedy series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA will air its series finale on Monday, May 13 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. The series will sign off after the upcoming fifth season on the Network. As previously announced, the fifth season will premiere on Monday, Feb. 12 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT).

“We are so proud to call BOB ♥ ABISHOLA a CBS comedy as it helped establish a new generation of programming at the Network,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “This series expertly showcased a family love story and workplace comedy about the immigrant experience with heartfelt humor and emotion while also authentically portraying Nigerian culture. It’s a testament to the incomparable Chuck Lorre, the amazing creative team led by Al Higgins, Gina Yashere and Matt Ross, and the talents of Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku and the entire cast for making this show and its characters come to life and resonate with viewers. We plan to celebrate it this spring and give fans the most amazing episodes to remember it by.”

“BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is about an unlikely love story, but also the premise that immigrants make America great,” said executive producers Gina Yashere, Matt Ross and Chuck Lorre. “We’ve loved bringing these stories to life and are excited for fans to see the final chapter of these two families, and the incredible work of this talented cast and crew.”

BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about Bob (Billy Gardell), a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly fell for his cardiac nurse, Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku), a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack, and set his sights on winning her over. Undaunted by Abishola’s lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob was determined to win her heart, and eventually married her, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.

BOB ♥ ABISHOLA premiered as the #1 new comedy of the 2019-20 television season. Since its second season, no comedy on NBC, ABC or FOX has delivered more viewers than BOB ♥ ABISHOLA. THE NEIGHBORHOOD and BOB ♥ABISHOLA were the top two comedies during the 2022-23 season among African American viewers.

The series stars Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku. Chuck Lorre, Al Higgins, Gina Yashere and Matt Ross serve as executive producers. BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

BOB ♥ ABISHOLA airs Mondays (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streams live and on demand on Paramount+.

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

