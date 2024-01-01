Breaking
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/18/2023
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/12/2023
Freud’s Last Session Sneak Peek
What To Watch: Letterkenny Final Season
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/18/2023
The Voice Announces New Winner
Susan Lucci Wins Lifetime Achievement Award
Lego Masters Finale Recap for 12/14/2023
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Baketivity
Project Dorothy Sneak Peek
Selling Sunset Season Seven Preview
The Boys Season Four Trailer
Nazrin Choudhury Discusses Red, White and Blue
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 10/16/2023
Bachelor in Paradise 9 Premiere Snark and Highlights
General Hospital Star Tyler Christopher Dead at 50
America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/26/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/22/2023
The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap for 11/5/2023
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/12/2023
Night Court Actor Richard Moll Dead at 80
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 10/19/2023
Waitress: The Musical Sneak Peek
Snake Oil Recap for 11/8/2023
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 11/9/2023
The Persian Version Wins SOFEE
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/28/2023
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/26/2023
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/9/2023
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/14/2023
Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek
Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend Preview
Death by Fame Season 2 Sneak Peek
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/29/2023
New York Homicide Sneak Peek for 10/21/2023
Married to Medicine Recap for 11/26/2023
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/31/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/29/2023
The Color Purple Earns SOFEE
Lego Masters Recap for 11/9/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/8/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/3/2023
Biosphere Sneak Peek
Dolly Parton Releases What’s Up?
OWN Spotlight Sneak Peek
The Amazing Race Recap for 11/22/2023
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Film Nominations
Catchy Comedy Network Honors Richard Moll
Fugitive Dreams Sneak Peek
The Space Race Sneak Peek
Mon. Jan 1st, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/18/2023

By Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024 #big brother #Big Brother Reindeer Games #Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/18/2023 #CBS #cbs big brother #Recap
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/18/2023"Episode 4” -- Coverage of the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER REINDEER GAMES, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Britney Haynes. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/18/2023

We are at the halfway point of Big Brother Reindeer Games on CBS. Six  players remain in this fast-paced game and it is truly anyone’s to win.

 

Frankie, Britney and Nicole are working together while Taylor Xavier and Josh are in their own alliance. Xavier worries about going to the Santa Showdown again.

 

The ladies are also planning their own alliance, but Nicole and Taylor worry about letting the men on their teams down.

 

Derek returns for the Naughty and Nice Challenge. Jill Frost is kidnapped and the players must find clues to figure out whodunit. As they search, they find grey hairs, reindeer mugshots and collars, hoof prints and other such things.

 

The players each put in their guesses, with Frankie being one to correctly guess first. He is able to choose his partner for the next challenge and also give another pair a penalty. He contemplates what to do since he recalls how Cody made the wrong decision and ultimately got sent home.

 

He assumes that the losing pair will go to Santa’s Showdown, so he chooses to work with Taylor in order to keep his alliance safe. Taylor herself is upset because she wanted Frankie to lose, so now she has to make sure they win.

 

Josh and Britney pair together, while Xavier and Nicole team up due to the guys not wanting to work together and risk losing.

See also  American Song Contest Recap for 4/11/2022

 

The teams must pack oversized sleighs with blocks that form a puzzle. The winning team will be safe and get to decide who goes into Santa’s Showdown. Frankie also has the power to freeze a team for 45 seconds for the penalty.

 

Nicole and Xavier end up in the lead, so Frankie uses the penalty on them. Britney and Josh struggle.

Taylor lets Frankie lead them, which ultimately gives them the win. They must now choose one person from each team to compete in the showdown.

 

They draw ornaments out of a hat to decide who to choose from each team.

The two of them discuss who to choose. Taylor is in two alliances and is torn on what to do. Josh is worried that he may get chosen since Frankie has no loyalty to him.

Frankie wants to put the two guys against reach other.

The two teams talk to Frankie and Taylor to pitch their cases as to why they should be safe.

In the end, Nicole and Josh are chosen. Frankie is upset because he thought he and Taylor agreed to put both guys up. Taylor tells Nicole she knows she can beat Josh. However, Nicole is very unhappy with this turn of events.

 

The Showdown has them on spinning candy canes. The one who lasts the longest wins. The longer they hold, the more they move and the harder it gets.

 

The two of them lose grip and fall at the same time, but since Josh fell first, he is eliminated.

See also  Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 9/16/2020: Reunion Part 3

 

More tomorrow, stay tuned!

 

 

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/12/2023Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/12/2023 Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/19/2023Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/19/2023 Big Brother Reindeer Games Finale Recap for 12/21/2023Big Brother Reindeer Games Finale Recap for 12/21/2023 Big Brother Recap for 8/4/19

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/12/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024
Recaps

Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/18/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024
Recaps

Lego Masters Finale Recap for 12/14/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/18/2023

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/12/2023

Previews videos

Freud’s Last Session Sneak Peek

videos What to Watch

What To Watch: Letterkenny Final Season