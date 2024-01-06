Breaking
Big Brother Reindeer Games Cast Announced

By Sammi Turano Jan 6, 2024 #big brother #Big Brother Reindeer Games #Big Brother Reindeer Games Cast Announced #CBS #cbs big brother #julie Chen moonves
BIG BROTHER announced the nine iconic former players who will battle it out to save the holidays and walk away with a $100,000 grand prize in BIG BROTHER REINDEER GAMES. The hit reality show’s first holiday special debuts with a two-hour premiere, on Monday, Dec. 11 (9:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

This ultimate holiday showdown brings together legendary former players, including previous winners and America’s Favorite Players. The holiday special filled with the most challenging and unpredictable holiday-themed competitions will pit BB legends against each other as they face a new game with an all-new set of rules.

Here are the nine iconic players going head-to-head in BIG BROTHER REINDEER GAMES:

Name: Cody Calafiore (season 16, season 22 winner)

Age: 32

Occupation: Software sales rep

Hometown: Howell, N.J.

Name: Nicole Franzel (season 16, season 18 winner, season 22)

Age: 31

Occupation: Boutique owner

Hometown: Ubly, Mich.

Name: Frankie Grande (season 16)

Age: 40

Occupation: Actor

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Name: Taylor Hale (season 24 winner and America’s Favorite Player)

Age: 28

Occupation: Motivational speaker

Hometown: Detroit, Mich.

Name: Cameron Hardin (season 25 America’s Favorite Player)

Age: 34

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Hometown: Eastman, Ga.

Name: Britney Haynes (season 12 America’s Favorite Player and season 14)

See also  Fox Celebrates Juneteenth

Age: 36

Occupation: Real estate agent

Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.

Name: Josh Martinez (season 19 winner)

Age: 29

Occupation: Content creator

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

Name: Xavier Prather (season 23 winner)

Age: 29

Occupation: Attorney

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wis.

Name: Danielle Reyes (seasons three and seven)

Age: 51

Occupation: Real estate manager

Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.

BIG BROTHER REINDEER GAMES is a two-week special with six action-packed holiday-themed episodes.Each episode features three competitions culminating in “Santa’s Showdown” that determines which player goes home at the end of that episode. With the guidance of the “Magical Elves” – Derek Xiao (season 23), Tiffany Mitchell (season 23), and Jordan Lloyd (season 11 winner and season 13) – only one Houseguest with the festive fortitude to win will take home the $100,000 grand prize.

BIG BROTHER REINDEER GAMES is produced by Fly On The Wall Entertainment in association with Banijay Americas. Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan and Chris Roach serve as executive producers.

