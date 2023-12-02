BravoCon 2023 Day 1 News

On the first day of BravoCon in Las Vegas, the network announced new seasons of its hit franchises airing in 2024.

Bravo’s slate of returning hits include new seasons of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” “Below Deck Mediterranean, “Below Deck Down Under,” “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” and “Summer House.”

“Vanderpump Rules” season 11 returns in January and follows the former SURvers as they pick up the pieces following a scandal that sent shockwaves through the zeitgeist. With resentments, acceptance and shifting alliances, this group attempts to navigate the lines drawn in the sand while rebuilding friendships, developing their businesses and healing from past relationships. The cast includes Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, along with friends Ally Lewber and Brock Davies.

Additionally, “The Real Housewives of Dubai” welcomes new Housewife Taleen Marie, who joins returning cast members Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury for the second season of the latest iteration of “The Real Housewives” franchise.

As previously announced, the following series will also air new seasons next year: “Below Deck,” “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,” “Southern Hospitality,” “Summer House Martha’s Vineyard” and “Top Chef.”