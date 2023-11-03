Former Lynyrd Skynyrd Drummer Artimus Pyle Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Member and former drummer of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Artimus Pyle has released “Sweet Home Alabama” with Country Music Hall of Fame member and one-half of Brooks & Dunn, Ronnie Dunn as the first single from his forthcoming Get Joe Records studio album Anthems – Honoring The Music of Lynyrd Skynyrd. The album, which boasts 13 tracks, will be released and distributed by BFD/Orchard on February 2, 2024. The release of “Sweet Home Alabama” was released today to coincide with the 46th anniversary of the tragic plane crash that made music history. Music enthusiasts can pre-order the physical CD at ArtimusPyle.com. “Sweet Home Alabama” is available now on all streaming platforms. In conjunction with the release of “Sweet Home Alabama,” Artimus Pyle has been featured on Circle TV’s Coffee, Country, And Cody, WSMV’s Today In Nashville, RFD’s Market Day Report, WKRN’s Local on 2, Newsmax’s American Agenda, The Tennessean and this weekend on Huckabee Saturday, October 21 at 8/7 CT and Sunday, October 22 at 9/8 CT on TBN, following the Artimus Pyle Band’s Grand Ole Opry debut. Long considered the “wild man” of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Artimus Pyle’s powerful and distinctive double bass drumming helped define the legendary Skynyrd sound. Artimus got his first real break at the Charlie Daniels Volunteer Jam. His first recording lists – Artimus Pyle, percussion. Then, with other work for the Marshall Tucker Band, Artimus became known as a powerful session drummer. Using his connections with Charlie Daniels and Marshall Tucker, both acts that often toured with Skynyrd, Artimus met with Ronnie Van Zant and Ed King at Studio One in Doraville, Georgia. The results of that meeting – Saturday Night Special – greatly impressed Ronnie. Artimus’ live debut with the band took place in Jacksonville’s Sgt Pepper’s Club in October 1974. He would replace their original drummer (Bob Burns) following the release of the group’s second album, Second Helping, and performed with the band and on Skynyrd’s following four albums, Nuthin’ Fancy, Gimme Back My Bullets, Street Survivors, and their live album, One More for the Road. Pyle was injured but survived the band’s 1977 horrific plane crash that abruptly ended the lives of six people, including band members Steve and Cassie Gaines and, most notably, frontman and musical visionary Ronnie Van Zant. “This project has been a year in the making, but when the fans hear it, they will understand why it took so long,” says Len Snow, Get Joe Records president. “Artimus is legendary within the Southern Rock space. The music that Lynyrd Skynyrd made will always live as a part of rock history. This album honors that music and gives Artimus a way to honor his former bandmates.” Tune in for free on TBN or live stream on TBN.tv. TBN is also available on iOS, Android, AppleTV, Amazon fireTV, and Roku, or download the TBN app on Google Play or the iOS App Store. For more information, visit tbn.org. Anthems – Honoring The Music Of Lynyrd Skynyrd Track Listing: I Know A Little – Micheal Ray Sweet Home Alabama – Ronnie Dunn Simple Man – Sammy Hagar Needle And The Spoon – Lindsay Ell The Ballad Of Curtis Loew – Chris Janson Workin’ For MCA – Lee Brice That Smell – Jerrod Niemann Gimme Three Steps – Marty Raybon Call Me The Breeze – Billy Ray Cyrus Saturday Night Special – Warren Haynes The Hunt – Artimus Pyle Band What’s Your Name – LOCASH Freebird – Dolly Parton About Artimus Pyle:

Following his time as a Marine Corps Sergeant from 1967 to 1971 and a short stint with Spartanburg, SC-based band Thickwood Lick, Artimus Pyle was recommended by the late Charlie Daniels and joined Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1974. He would replace their original drummer (Bob Burns) following the release of the group’s second album, Second Helping, and performed with the band and on Skynyrd’s subsequent four albums, Nuthin’ Fancy, Gimme Back My Bullets, Street Survivors, and their live album, One More for the Road. Pyle was injured but survived the band’s 1977 horrific plane crash that abruptly ended the lives of six people, including band members Steve and Cassie Gaines and, most notably, frontman and musical visionary Ronnie Van Zant. In 1979, the band began to reunite, first for the 5th Annual Charlie Daniel’s Volunteer Jam, and eventually, as the Rossington Collins Band (which included all the remaining band members and Pyle, plus Dale Krantz on lead vocals and Barry Lee Harwood on guitar). However, shortly after that, Pyle was in a car accident that broke his leg in 21 places and shattered his hopes of remaining with the group. Pyle spent the next three years healing, both physically and emotionally, before returning to the States and establishing the Artimus Pyle Band (A.P.B.) to honor the music and legacy of Ronnie Van Zant. In 1987, Pyle rejoined his former bandmates to tour and eventually record as Lynyrd Skynyrd 1991, but the experience left him flat. While he deeply loved them, he no longer felt the magic he once did with Van Zant at the helm, nor was he interested in returning to the party lifestyle for which the band was known and stepped away from the group permanently, only to return in 2006 during Lynyrd Skynyrd’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (where he played alongside Bob Burns). Now in his 70s, Pyle still continues to honor Van Zant’s musical legacy, recording and touring with the Artimus Pyle Band, now comprised of Pyle (drums), Scott Raines (guitar/vocals), Jerry Lyda (guitar), Brad Durden (keyboards/vocals), and Dave Fowler (bass).