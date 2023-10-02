Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/1/2023

Big Brother 25 on CBS opens with the next HOH competition. Each alliance (America, Cory, Jag and Matt, Mecole and Felicia and Matt Jag and Cameron with Bowie and Cirie on their own and Blue with Cory, America, Matt and Jag in a completely different alliance) is fighting for power. America also has a secret deal with Felicia and Mecole, but doesn’t kno0w Cameron knows about it.

The competition has them putting together spaceship pieces in a block puzzle in the shortest amount of time.

America, Matt, Jag, Blue, Cory and Cameron seem to do well. However, Cory wants to throw the competition so there is no blood on his hands during nomination time.

It is a close call between Matt, Jag and Cameron, but in the end, it is Cameron who wins.

Cirie and Felicia worry about their safety. Mecole is also worried about her alliance being targeted. Cameron himself tells Cirie that he promised Jared that he would keep her safe.

Cameron, Matt and Jag form a new alliance called The Fugitives. Their plan of action is to go after people who they don’t want on the jury, namely, Mecole, Cirie and Felicia. However, they see Cory as a threat.

Cory and Cameron talk. He thinks he is safe, but Cameron tells him he is taking things day by day. He also talks to Blue and Felicia, who talk to him about his gameplay thus far. Felicia makes him believe she is on his side.

Cameron tells Mecole she is going up as a pawn. She pretends to understand, but is not happy about it.

Nomination time! Felicia and Mecole are on the block.

More Tuesday, stay tuned!

