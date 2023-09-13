Dancing With the Stars Season 32 Cast Revealed

The time has finally come for the Dancing With the Stars season 32 cast to be revealed. As previously mentioned, Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules will be competing, along with The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson. Today, we find out the identities of their professional dance partners.

Jamie Lynn Spears will also be competing and dancing with Alan Bersten. He has previous dance partners include Hannah Brown (whom he won with), Jessie James Decker and Alexis Ren.

Without further ado, here is our DWTS 32 cast!

Ariana Madix with Pasha Pashkov

Charity Lawson with Artem Chigvintsev

Jamie Lynn Spears with Alan Bersten

Mira Sorvino with Gleb Savchenko

Barry Williams with Peta Murgatroyd

Mauricio Umansky with Emma Slater

Alyson Hannigan with Sasha Farber

Tyson Beckford with Jenna Johnson

Matt Walsh with Koko Iwasaki

Harry Jowsey with Rylee Arnold

Lele Pons with Brandon Armstrong

Adrian Peterson with Britt Stewart

Jason Mraz with Daniella Karagach

Xochitl Gomez with Val Chmerkovskiy

Season 32 begins September 26th!

