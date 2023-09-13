Dancing With the Stars Season 32 Cast Revealed
The time has finally come for the Dancing With the Stars season 32 cast to be revealed. As previously mentioned, Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules will be competing, along with The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson. Today, we find out the identities of their professional dance partners.
Jamie Lynn Spears will also be competing and dancing with Alan Bersten. He has previous dance partners include Hannah Brown (whom he won with), Jessie James Decker and Alexis Ren.
Without further ado, here is our DWTS 32 cast!
Ariana Madix with Pasha Pashkov
Charity Lawson with Artem Chigvintsev
Jamie Lynn Spears with Alan Bersten
Mira Sorvino with Gleb Savchenko
Barry Williams with Peta Murgatroyd
Mauricio Umansky with Emma Slater
Alyson Hannigan with Sasha Farber
Tyson Beckford with Jenna Johnson
Matt Walsh with Koko Iwasaki
Harry Jowsey with Rylee Arnold
Lele Pons with Brandon Armstrong
Adrian Peterson with Britt Stewart
Jason Mraz with Daniella Karagach
Xochitl Gomez with Val Chmerkovskiy
Season 32 begins September 26th!