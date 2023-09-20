America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/20/2023
Tonight is the final results show before we get to finale week on NBC’s America’s Got Talent.
After a recap from last night and some filler, it is go time!
Grace Good vs. Eduardo Antonio Trevino: Eduardo is in, Grace is out.
82nd Division Airbourne Chorus vs. Sangsoon Kim vs. Mandy Muden: 82nd Division is staying, the others are leaving.
Trailer Flowers vs. Eseniia Mikheeva vs. Avantgardey: Avantgardey is in the next round!
Lachume vs. Ramadani Brothers vs. Gabriel Henrique: Ramadani Brothers and Gabriel are in!
Top Three:
Ramadani Brothers, 82nd Division and Gabriel.
Top Two:
Ramadani Brothers and 82nd Division.
Wildcard:
Atlanta Drum Academy, Gabriel, Herwan Legaillard, Avantgardey.
Reba McEntire and Sofie Dossi perform together.
Wildcard Act Moving Forward:
Avantgardey!
Finale next week, stay tuned!