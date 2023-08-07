0 0

Michael Bay Collaborates with ID

Investigation Discovery, the preeminent destination for true crime, has closed a deal with filmmaker Michael Bay (the Transformers franchise, 13 Hours, Armageddon) to executive produce a new true crime docuseries. Kathleen Finch, Chairman and Chief Content Officer for the US Networks Group at WBD made the announcement during the company’s Upfront presentation at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The series will expose a terrifying, yet little known, true crime story and is set to premiere in 2024.

“I’m a storyteller at heart; I’m fascinated by the human mind and exploring what makes each of us tick. When you approach documenting real-life crime from that perspective, the end result is always intriguing,” said executive producer, Michael Bay. “Known for the caliber of their programming, Investigation Discovery’s expertise in unscripted true crime is second to none, and I can’t wait to expose one of the most twisted crimes of the century.”

“When Michael Bay first approached us to collaborate on a true crime project, we instantly knew we wanted to join forces,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming. “Michael Bay is an incredibly dynamic filmmaker and producer whose vision and storytelling appeals to audiences far and wide. This partnership will be the perfect addition to our blockbuster nights on ID.”

Bay’s forthcoming series will join ID’s ever-growing slate of powerful docuseries that have been generating strong engagement across linear and streaming over the past year. In April, ID was the #1 Total Day Network without sports among women 25-54* and this past year, the network’s audience base has expanded to encompass new, unique viewers with previously released docuseries including THE PRICE OF GLEE, JARED FROM SUBWAY: CATCHING A MONSTER, as well as an upcoming explosive three-night television event THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE which will premiere on May 29th. Cementing ID as a leader in must-watch true crime television, Bay’s new docuseries will continue this momentum and further bolster ID’s 2024 slate.

