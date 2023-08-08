TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Separation Rumors

0 0
Read Time:24 Second

 

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Separation Rumors

UPDATE 7/10: It has been announced that cameras will pick up and address Kyle and Mauricio’s relationship and it will be covered during the next season of RHOBH.

Not so fast! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky released a statement overnight denying rumors of their separation. Check it out below.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
See also  Masterchef Junior Sneak Peek for 3/19

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *