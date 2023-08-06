0 0

Disappeared Returns to ID

ID’s groundbreaking missing persons series, DISAPPEARED, returns this month to ID with all-new heartbreaking, unsolved mysteries beginningSunday, August 20 at 10/9c. New episodes this season will also feature shocking, unsolved missing persons cases from across the country. Each episode begins right before a vanishing occurs and chronicles the search for clues that may indicate what happened. Presenting timely stories with urgency for the public to act on, the families of the missing hope the series will elevate their loved one’s story to bring forth any details or context that may be able to help decipher the truth and a pathway home.

Kicking off the new season is a special two-hour premiere, DISAPPEARED: THE BRADLEY SISTERS, shedding light on an unsettling mystery that has haunted Chicago since July 6, 2001 when 10-year-old Tionda and 3-year-old Diamond Bradley disappeared without a trace from their apartment. Over the past two decades since the Bradley sisters disappeared have been full of twists and turns. Retired Chicago PD Detective Pamela Childs, who was part of the investigation in 2001, revisits critical theories and evidence while exploring the undeniable impact the sister’s disappearance had on their family and the community at large. With never-before-seen interviews and unprecedented access to the Bradleys, including mother Tracey, the special culminates in a shocking admission from a key member of the family, rocking the investigation to its core. DISAPPEARED: THE BRADLEY SISTERS premieres on Sunday, August 20 from 10pm – 12am ET.

DISAPPEARED: THE BRADLEY SISTERS will have an 8-episode companion podcast, with two episodes available immediately following the ID premiere. Those looking to dig further in on the case and hear more about the active investigation can subscribe to the podcast on the DISAPPEARED feed, found at Apple , Spotify , or wherever you get your podcasts.

DISAPPEARED is produced for ID by eOne, Mainstay Entertainment and Gary Sherman Films.

