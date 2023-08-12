TV Grapevine

Diana Jenkins Welcomes Baby Girl

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins and her fiancé Asher Monroe have welcomed a baby girl named Elodie Mae. See the sweet announcement below.

This is the couple’s second child together. Diana also has two children from a previous marriage.

Congratulations to the family!

