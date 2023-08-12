Diana Jenkins Welcomes Baby Girl
0 0
Read Time:18 Second
Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins and her fiancé Asher Monroe have welcomed a baby girl named Elodie Mae. See the sweet announcement below.
View this post on Instagram
This is the couple’s second child together. Diana also has two children from a previous marriage.
Congratulations to the family!
About Post Author
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.