Diana Jenkins Welcomes Baby Girl

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins and her fiancé Asher Monroe have welcomed a baby girl named Elodie Mae. See the sweet announcement below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanela Diana Jenkins (@sdjneuro)

This is the couple’s second child together. Diana also has two children from a previous marriage.

Congratulations to the family!

