Big Brother 25 Recap for 8/31/2023: A Surprise Twist

This is the fourth eviction of CBS’s Big Brother 25. Jag and Blue are up for eviction, with Jag being the target.

Cameron assures Blue she is safe this week, but she needs to lay low. Jag, for his part, is throwing a Hail Mary out there to prove he is the one to keep. He convinces Cirie, Izzy and Matt he will be a good ally, but they wonder about the raminfications.

Cirie worries about Blue leaving and therefore ruining Jared’s showmance. She discusses this with him and he thinks his alliance is leaving him out of decisions. He even considers going against his mom’s wishes to help his own game.

A new message reveals that four players will play for the Power of Invincibility, but the results are a secret. The power is also a secret to them….but the audience knows that it can save someone from eviction.

Cirie, Cory, Matt and Jag are the chosen ones and have to get a ball across a tipping pathway without falling in the shortest amount of time. Matt wins!!

Matt and Cirie discuss him using the power, but worry about the possibility of Cameron playing HOH again since using the power will make that happen.

Eviction time! Blue and Jag state their cases as to why they should stay. Jag is evicted unanimously. However, The power is used to save him…..even though Cameron is eligible for HOH again.

More next week, stay tuned!

