0 0

0 0

Read Time: 52 Second

NFL Legend Jim Brown Dead at 87

Sad news for the world of sports today. Jim Brown, who is known for being one of the most legendary NFL players of all time, has died. He was 87 years old. His wife Monique confirmed the news on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monique Brown (@mrs.moniquebrown)

The former Cleveland Browns player, who was chosen to play in the Pro Bowl every year he was on the team, won MVP three times in his career and is considered to be one of the greatest football players of all time. The fullback also won Rookie of the Year in 1957 after a successful first year in the NFL.

After his perfect attendance stint in the NFL, Jim made the controversial decision to retire while filming the movie Dirty Dozen. He went on to have a notable acting career and publish an autobiography, as well as become an activist for the Civil Rights Movement.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com