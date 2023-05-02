Newly Released Movie Air Receives Critics Choice Seal of Distinction

May 2, 2023 Sammi Turano

Newly Released Movie Air Receives Critics Choice Seal of Distinction

Not only is Ben Affleck’s new movie Air being released today, it also won the Critics Choice Seal of Distinction. Check out the trailer below and congratulations to the cast and crew for recieving this honor!

 

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
