0 0

0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 51 Second

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 4/4/2023

-Lexi’s son is soooo cute. I wish we saw more of her and her family.

-Paul is right, Frank needs to learn boundaries when it comes to his relationship with Dolores.

-I hope Jen and Dolores work things out and become friends again.

-Rachel seems like the sweetest, most hands-on mom ever.

-Dolores and Jen seem like they can get along as coworkers, but the friendship’s run its course.

-I just realized we went through half the episode before we even saw Teresa.

-I have no idea what Danielle is complaining about…..and I thought Jackie brought up the brother drama, not Rachel.

-What in the world is a Turkish Coffee Reader? I’m genuinely curious and would love to check one out.

-I don’t know how throwing a party together means there is a truce, but what do I know?

-No, Jackie, you do NOT get to question about someone’s relationship with a sibling. It is none of your business.

-Not for nothing, it is kind of crappy of Dolores and Jen to announce they are bridesmaids in front of Melissa, who was clearly hurt about not being a bridesmaid.

-Wait, so Dina and Teresa are no longer talking because the guys had a falling out over business? How come this hasn’t been addressed until now?

-A trip to Ireland sounds amazing….and gorgeous!

-I actually wonder if Dolores will be engaged by the time the season is over or if she and Paulie will just be happy without getting married.

-In three months or three years something significant will happen. WOW. That is so…..predictable. Something significant can happen at any time, Captain Obvious.

-I love how Margaret thinks this whole thing is BS due to this lady mentioning her falling out with Laura.

-Your husband loves you! Seriously, what the fuck kind of readings are these?

-You know who’s endorsing you? Charmin. Because you have 16 bathrooms and you are full of shit….this just sent me……

-This woman either watched a few episodes before this was filmed or read stuff on social media….this is so predictable.

-More next week, stay tuned!

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com