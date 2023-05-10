General Hospital Star Jacklyn Zeman Dead at 70

General Hospital Star Jacklyn Zeman Dead at 70

Sad news for the soap world today. Jacklyn Zeman, best known for playing Bobbie Spencer on General Hospital and Lana McLain on One Life to Live, has died. She was 70 years old.

Executive Producer Frank Valentini announced  the news on Twitter, saying, “On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work. Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey.”

No news has been revealed about the cause of death as of press time. TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

