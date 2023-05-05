0 0

Call Me Kat Cancelled on Fox

Fox has cancelled Call Me Kat after three seasons. The news comes weeks before upfronts and one day after season three (and the series) came to a close.

“We are very proud of ‘Call Me Kat.’ But, unfortunately, the audience response to it was not as strong as we had hoped,” a Fox spokesperson said in a statement. “We are thankful for our partnership with Warner Bros. Television, That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons and the entire cast and crew for their work and dedication to ‘Call Me Kat.’”

The show underwent many changes this season in wake of star Leslie Jordan’s death. Several case members made appearances, including Vicki Lawrence, who played Phil’s mother. The show addressed Leslie’s death by having his character Phil marry his boyfriend and move away.

More renewals and cancellations will be announced in the coming weeks.

