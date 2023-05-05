Call Me Kat Cancelled on Fox

May 5, 2023 Sammi Turano Show Renewals/Cancellations 0

Fox Announces 2022 Midseason Schedule
CALL ME KAT: Mayim Bialik as Kat. CALL ME KAT will have a special series premiere Sunday, Jan. 3 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT), following the NFL ON FOX doubleheader. The series then makes its time period premiere Thursday, Jan. 7 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. Cr. Pamela Littky/FOX
0 0
0 0
Read Time:48 Second

Call Me Kat Cancelled on Fox

Fox has cancelled Call Me Kat after three seasons. The news comes weeks before upfronts and one day after season three (and the series) came to a close.

“We are very proud of ‘Call Me Kat.’ But, unfortunately, the audience response to it was not as strong as we had hoped,” a Fox spokesperson said in a statement. “We are thankful for our partnership with Warner Bros. Television, That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons and the entire cast and crew for their work and dedication to ‘Call Me Kat.’”

The show underwent many changes this season in wake of star Leslie Jordan’s death. Several case members made appearances, including Vicki Lawrence, who played Phil’s mother. The show addressed Leslie’s death by having his character Phil marry his boyfriend and move away.

More renewals and cancellations will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
See also  Call Me Kat Renewed for Season Two
About Sammi Turano 4988 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)