0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 37 Second

Central Perk Coffee Holiday Sale

HAPPY HOLIDAYS from Central Perk Coffee Company and the Holiday Armadillo! It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Central Perk wants to make your shopping easier and “The One with the Best Gift Giver Ever” (Yes, that’s you!). So, while you are making your list, and checking it twice, look no further! Any true FRIENDS fan or coffee connoisseur would love to find Central Perk Coffee under the tree! Could there BE a better present?!

Gift your FRIENDS a cup of Joe(y) this holiday season and watch them say “OH MY GAWD!” when they open their gift of subscription and/or variety pack bundle! Just like Central Perk Coffee – the holidays are shared best with friends and family, and we want to spread the joy and offer you and your readers a discount code on all orders at www.centralperk.com

For this week only, take 15% off any individual coffee items (pods, whole bean, or ground), and our brand-new merchandise with promo code HOLIDAY15 (excluding gift cards). Offer expires Dec 14th – so make sure to get your orders in now to make sure they arrive before Christmas.

Please feel free to share what’s brewing over at CentralPerk.com with these mini videos for your site and socials:

The perfect gift bundle…Order an exclusive MiiR Central Perk Campfire Mug, Traveler or Tumbler and a Central Perk Coffee Variety Pack and get 20% off plus free shipping on your entire order! Only at centralperk.com.

Make Central Perk Coffee your holiday tradition. New subscribers get a free limited-edition canister, and free shipping can when they join the club! Only at centralperk.com.

Central Perk’s line of artisanal quality coffee is made with the highest quality premium Arabica beans available in three select varietals:

“How You Doin’?” (medium roast)

“Pivot Blend” (medium/dark roast)

“We Were on a Coffee Break” (dark roast)

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com