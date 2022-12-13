0 0

CBS Announces Holiday Episodes for Daytime TV

Starting December 19, CBS is bringing a flurry of special holiday-themed episodes of U.S. audiences’ favorite daytime dramas and game shows, THE PRICE IS RIGHT, LET’S MAKE A DEAL, THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, and THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT and host Drew Carey celebrate the holidays with festive games and prizes all week long starting Monday, December 19 through Friday, December 23. These holiday-themed episodes include teams of couples, teams of families, contestants decked in ugly Christmas sweaters, a full audience donning Santa costumes, and more.

And Christmas comes early at LET’S MAKE A DEAL! The holiday festivities begin December 22 with traders taking a ride on the ‘Christmas Cash Train,’ opening the countdown calendar, and revealing gifts with prizes inside! The celebration continues on December 23, with host Wayne Brady writing a letter to Santa and a wise man playing Car Pong. With a Christmas cruise, seven round trips, four cars, and five golden rings wrapped for the winning, it is sure to be two very merry episodes.

On THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, members of the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer families and cherished friends gather at the Forrester estate on Friday, December 23 to celebrate Christmas. Liam gives a touching speech about holiday traditions, and Katie and Carter share a poignant moment under the mistletoe. With hearts full of love, laughter, and gratitude, each person expresses their blessings to one another, emphasizing the power of joy, hope, love, and, most importantly, family. Everyone gathers around the piano as Eric leads them in singing traditional Christmas carols, and a beloved family member receives a Christmas miracle.

Come home for the Holidays to THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS the weeks of December 19 and 26 as the residents of Genoa City share magical moments, celebrate some surprises this holiday season, and prepare for a New Year filled with intrigue and romance.

