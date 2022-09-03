0 0

Jennette McCurdy to Open Up on Red Table Talk

The Facebook Watch original hit series “Red Table Talk” returns with a premiere episode featuring Jennette McCurdy starting Wednesday, September 7 at 9am PT/12pm ET.

Premiere Episode Title/Description: “How Jennette McCurdy Survived Her Mom’s Abuse” | After years of suffering in silence, iCarly star Jennette McCurdy bravely opens up in her first in-depth interview about the decades of torment, exploitation and manipulation inflicted by her very own mother.

