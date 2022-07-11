0 0

RHOSLC Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty, Still Plans to Film Show

From Real Housewife to Real Guilty. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges earlier today. She was arrested in March 2021 and initially insisted that she was innocent of all charges.

Her arrest was a major storyline on season two of RHOSLC.

Inner Press City posted the news on a lengthy Twitter thread as the news broke.

More news as per PEOPLE Magazine:

Jen Shah will continue to let the cameras roll on her legal woes, PEOPLE has confirmed.

After she entered a guilty plea on Monday to wire fraud and money laundering charges, the 48-year-old reality star will continue to take part the upcoming third season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

“She’s had Meredith [Marks] and Heather [Gay] by her side, who have been very supportive of their friend during a difficult time,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Obviously her legal troubles have not been easy for Jen, let alone making this decision to plead not guilty.”

This case is “a very big part of Jen’s story,” the source continues.

“Producers don’t want us to stop following it now,” the insider adds. “They’ll keep filming with her as long as they can, just like they did with Teresa [Giudice].”

Shah became a full-time cast member on RHOSLC in November 2020. In the Bravo hit’s second season, her storyline largely focused on the drama surrounding her alleged telemarketing scheme.

She and assistant Stuart Smith were arrested in March 2021 for allegedly targeting individuals in a massive fraud operation. They were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Sentencing will take place on November 28th.

More news will be reposted as it becomes available.

About Post Author Sammi Turano

Sammi Turano

