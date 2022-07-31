0 0

Pat Carroll Dead at 95

Sad news for Hollywood tonight. Pat Carroll, who is known for playing the voice of Ursula on The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95 years old.

Her death was confirmed in a statement released to the media:

“We sadly confirm the passing of Ms. Pat Carroll who died peacefully at home with her best friend by her side in the early morning,” the statement read. Her daughter Kerry Karsian added that Pat died in her home in Cape Cod and had been recovering from pneumonia.

In addition to starring in The Little Mermaid, Pat appeared on several game shows, including Match Game, To Tell the Truth and Password All Stars. She was also a star on The Danny Thomas Show, Evening Shade, My Three Sons and several other projects.

Pat is survived by two children and a granddaughter. Her son Sean died exactly thirteen years before Pat.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.

