The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 11/4/2026

This episode of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Bravo opens with us learning that Lisa Barlow knows how to make cat and dog sounds….and she can sing-song ‘oh no you don’t!’

She is preparing for a singing career and thinks she is going to be the next Lady Gaga.

We also learn she has a thyroid issue that is improving. It was actually so bad that she could have died. I am glad she is okay and doing better.

As Lisa sings, John comes in to watch, and he compares her to a God that he is happy to worship.

Lisa says no one can kill her vibe and lets John know that everyone not named Britani is getting a Reiki experience. Neither one of them seem into it, but bless Quai’s heart?

Heather wants her friends to buy scarves and flirts with the dude at the counter, making jokes about what to do with the straps.

Bronwyn is in jeans, which means she is in a bad mood and things aren’t going well. She is mad at Angie for causing drama at the Jupiter party.

Whitney is mad at Heather for causing drama, so no, no she won’t go shopping with her….so Heather, Angie and Bronwyn abandon shopping and go drinking…..since the bar is in the shop.

Bronwyn lets them know why she is mad and makes it clear she is not happy with the drama that went down at the party. She admits she is kind of difficult now, but so is Angie.

Angie is like ‘My situation is worse!’ This leads to them talking about Todd and Shawn’s friendship and a one upmanship about who has it worse and how it is somehow all Lisa’s fault since she made Angie do her dirty work.

The ladies are like ‘you’re mean!’ No, you’re mean!’ ‘No one likes you!’ ‘I am not your friend anymore!’ round and round until Bronwyn leaves since Angie can’t admit she is wrong. Angie calls her a liar, liar pants on fire and everyone knows it.

Mary and Big Joe enjoy a meal together and he tells her she makes them strong. She is finding her way after going into survival mode. She also admits that it is hard to go back to church since it makes her think of her son, but he tells her she will go when she is ready.

They have a deep conversation about going when it is your time and it all happened for a reason. She lived a good life because of him, but she struggled with never seeing him again.

Mary also talks about the girls supporting her and how Angie has changed and not in a good way.

Angie gets a visit from her daddy and brother and shows off her new car that she got with her very own money that she got all by herself and girl, that is awesome! I am thrilled for her since that is such a wonderful thing.

She also won an award from Grindr.

After getting some food, Angie talks about her separation and how it is taking a toll on her. They promise that they will always be there and she is never going to be alone.

Mary and Bronwyn talk about their issues with Angie as they head to the Reiki party.

Quai says they need healing ASAP!

Angie tries to talk to Mary, who says she is moving weird and it was hurtful she never checked on her….so no, they will not be talking and no, she is not forgiven. Angie is like WTF since she is also hurting and thinks she has been a good friend.

Angie runs off crying. As Quai sees if she is okay, everyone wonders what happened.

The event begins with Whitney and Bronwyn making fun of Angie, who is finally calmed down….for five seconds since she and Mary get into it again. Bronwyn joins in and it causes Angie to have a meltdown.

Stephanie the Reiki lady plays the drums and goes to each woman to feel their energy. Lisa and Mary opt out of it, the former because she doesn’t want her energy compromised and Mary wants nothing to do with it.

As Mary and Lisa talk, Heather says (via confessional) that they will be fine since Stephanie can’t even tell that she (Heather) is having sex.

Angie breaks down during her Reiki reading and leaves.

Stephanie leaves and the ladies enjoy lunch.

Everyone wonders why Meredith is taking so long in the bathroom and Mary says that she loves going to the bathroom in the nude.

The ladies air their grievances and Lisa calls Whitney out for playing the victim.

Angie is put in the hot seat over the way she is talking trash about everyone, causing her to have a meltdown and everyone to scream at each other until Quai blows a bullhorn to get them to shut up. Everyone is like WTF for a second and then everyone continues to scream at each other again.

Angie and Bronwyn fight over what Todd and Shawn said to each other….and Angie says to look at Mary for guidance.

Mary says shut up and to keep her name out of her mouth, which throws her into the fight. Mary calls her selfish and asks about her husband and child, which leads to Angie asking about her husband and child and….just…..no. No, Angie…..that was out of line and wrong.

Mary is like ‘oh no you DIDN’T!’ and everyone thinks Angie is being way out of line. Angie, for her part is screaming about facials and throwing stuff.

Mary is done and says to get Jen Shah.

Everyone is wondering what the hell is going on as Angie keeps screaming and crying.

Lisa and Whitney try to comfort Angie and Heather and Meredith try to calm Mary down. Bronwyn also tries to talk to Mary, but she doesn’t want to hear it from her right now and leaves. She says she and her son didn’t deserve what Angie said.

More next week, stay tuned.

Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0 ]

About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts