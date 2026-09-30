The Amazing Race Recap for 9/30/2026

The season premiere of The Amazing Race 39 on CBS opens with our teams meeting Phil Keoughan in Vancouver, Canada!

Everyone is in awe as they fly into the area, taking in all the beauty.

Chief Ian Campbell is also on hand with his tribe to welcome them.

Phil gets to know all the teams before sending them off to begin the race…..but not before he tells them they all have Express Passes. They can use it at any time up until the sixth leg. However, if someone uses it first, no one else can use it.

Everyone runs to find a taxi quickly.

Nate and Zach are brothers who want to become closer through this race.

Roadblock! They go to BC Place Stadium where they go 200 feet in the air, catch a salmon and then get their clue….while wearing bear claw hands.

Erin and Javi plan on using the Express Pass.

Ann Marie grabbed the rope and not the fish so she must start over.

Charlotte is terrified but jumps anyway while Katie giggles.

Doug also grabs the rope.

One by one the teams complete the task and rush to the next location…..the Plaza of Nations and onto an aquabus and to the Vancouver Maritime Museum

Detour! Run It Up has them memorize meanings of flags, run them up and name them in order.

Paddle It Out has them in a tandem canoe and pick up clues from various buoys.

Erin and Javi do Run It Up. They use different clues to memorize each flag, but forget them when it comes time to name them.

Ally and Joanna are Penn State alums/retired athletes who are in it to win this race.

Conner and Garrett bring the fun with their personalities.

Doug struggles with the fish.

Matt and Michelle do Paddle It Out and keep falling out of the canoe.

Jaime finally gets her fish.

Charlotte and Katie, Ann Marie and Riley and Conner and Garrett all do Paddle It Out as well.

Erin and Javi finish the detour and head to the Pit Stop at VanDusen Botanical Garden.

Daisha and Dalton finally finish the fish task and get their water taxi at the Plaza of Nations.

Nate and Zach fall behind as they look for the Plaza of Nations. Once they get there, they just miss the boat….literally.

Most of the teams choose Paddle It Up, but Andrea and Anuar choose Run It Up.

Dylan is so protective of Doug and suggests they use the Express Pass.

Dafina and Saran want to use it but until they do they plan to team up with Daisha and Dalton. All four of them end up lost but then decide to do Run It Up Together. However, once Dafina and Saran see Nate and Zach catch up, they use the Express Pass.

Daisha and Dalton decide to do Paddle It Up instead.

Erin and Javi are the first team to check in and win a trip to Turkey.

Conner and Garrett are team two.

Michelle and Matt are team three.

Andrea and Anuar are struggling but finish their detour.

Jaime ends up getting beaned in the face.

Doug and Dylan are team four.

Jody and Jenn are team are team five.

Anuar and Andrea are team six.

Ann Marie and Riley are team seven and give the Chief a friendship bracelet.

Katie and Charlotte are team eight.

Dafina and Saran are team nine.

Joanna and Ali are team ten.

Jaime and Cody are team eleven.

It is now between Daisha and Dalton and Nate and Zach. They are neck and neck, but in the end…..Dalton and Daisha check in as team twelve, while Nate and Zach check in last and are eliminated.

More next time, stay tuned!

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